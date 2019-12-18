Smoky Mountain senior lineman Parker Flynn has been chosen to play for North Carolina in the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The football all-star game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The North Carolina all-stars will play an all-star team from South Carolina.
The 6-4, 240-pound Flynn was a finalist for the game as a defensive lineman but did not make the original roster, according to SM Coach Ricky Brindley. He said a player dropped out Thursday, and Flynn was one of three candidates to fill the slot.
Flynn received word Friday morning that he had been selected.
He will report to Wofford on Sunday and be involved in practice and other activities all week.
“I was really surprised,” Flynn said of the selection. “I had almost let it roll off my shoulder. I figured my chances of making the Shrine Bowl were done and over with.”
Flynn did not know he was on a list of potential alternates until he got a call from Brindley last Thursday.
“Then I got a call (Friday) that I had been chosen from three people,” he said.
“I think its going to be a great opportunity to showcase my ability and showcase Smoky Mountain and what can come out of here,” Flynn said. “I want to try to play for my school and for my name.”
Flynn said he has not received any offers to play football in college, but he has heard that some schools are looking at him. Some offers could be forthcoming depending what happens during Shrine Bowl week.
“I think about it,” Flynn said. “Playing college football has been on my mind for a long time.”
During the recently completed season, the Mustangs went 8-4 and won a share of a conference championship for the first time since 1992. Flynn had words of praise for Brindley and offensive line coach David Pressley.
“I feel like we had an incredible season.” Flynn said. “We were cut short of what could have been an even better season in the playoffs. We had a great season and great coach. Coach Brindley is one of a kind. With Coach Pressley coaching the offensive line, we had one of the best offensive lines in Western North Carolina.”
“Anytime your kids can get individual accolades it’s a great thing for your program,” Brindley said. “Looking at where he came from as a player the last two years speaks volumes about his hard work and effort.”