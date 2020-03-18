I
n the midst of a societal upheaval the likes of which we haven’t seen since the last world war, The Sylva Herald is taking every step we can think of to better serve our readers as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.
We’ll be updating our Facebook page frequently. We have dropped the paywall on our website to allow access to anyone for articles related to the coronavirus. We’re working closely with local health, school, government and public safety officials to stay apprised of events as they unfold.
Beyond that, we’re playing out contingency plans for the duration of the crisis. It will be a challenge, as local newspapers are akin to the canary in the coal mine when it comes to the local economy.
There’s never a good time for a pandemic, but for our economy the timing couldn’t have been worse. Sylva and Jackson County emerge into spring every year after winter of razor-thin bottom lines and belt tightening to be revived by the economic boost that spring brings in the form of tourist dollars. That boost is going to be severely muted this year.
We face an unprecedented challenge. Schools are closed and moving online. Restaurants and local shops that depend on foot traffic are entering a period of prolonged stress. That means fewer jobs, fewer wages, fewer tax dollars in local government coffers.
In turn that means individual families are going to face hardships paying rent, mortgages, car payments, utility bills and more. Emotional stresses will build as the days turn into weeks in this strange new world.
But all of this doesn’t mean we’re helpless. There are things we can do.
Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Give blood.
Purchase gift certificates for meals or goods from local businesses. We can’t stress that enough.
If you’re not a subscriber, this would be a good time to show the Herald some support as we strive to live up to a mission of service to this community that’s more important than ever in our 94 years of existence.
If you’re able, volunteer to look in on the elderly in your neighborhood or help provide meals.
Practice good social media habits. Don’t spread unsubstantiated rumors. Don’t turn on your neighbors.
Be the hero you can be. We’re already seeing many emerge, often in areas we never imagined. Grocery store shelf stockers come to mind.
Life is going to be different. Things we looked forward to – March Madness, the Masters, large Easter gatherings – are going to be on hold. Life itself won’t be.
In the meantime, stay safe. Take care of yourself and, to the best of your ability, your fellow citizens.
But there will be an end to this crisis. It may be weeks, it may be months, and the new normal in the future may be quite different from what we’ve grown accustomed to in our lives.
When we get to that future, the best hope for us as individuals is for us to be able to look back and say we did our part.
That we answered the bell.