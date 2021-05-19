By Dave Russell
Sylva’s Allen Street took a leap from headache to migraine over the last few weeks as it oozed a few more inches down the hill towards Bryson Park and Chipper Curve Road. And there’s a third slide now.
The town board discussed the issue during closed session at last Thursday’s meeting. Upon returning to open session, town Manager Paige Dowling asked the board to vote on an Allen Street Landslide Capital Project Ordinance.
An initial slide, referred to as Slide Area I, last March closed Allen Street to through traffic and caused the asphalt drive leading into Bryson Park off Chipper Curve Road to buckle upward.
A second slope failure, Slide Area II, about 260 feet southwest of the bigger slide, began sliding about five months after the first one. It encompasses about .26 acres.
“This establishes a capital project fund for the Allen Street repairs,” Dowling told the board.
The resolution passed unanimously.
“We also have a resolution authorizing the use of an emergency exception for the procedure of letting a public contract on the Allen Street landslide,” Mayor Lynda Sossamon said.
“Basically, the board is authorizing an exemption to the formal bidding requirement for the Allen Street landslide,” Dowling said. “This will allow the town manager to enter into an agreement with Civil Design Concepts for pre-consulting services in the amount of $5,000 to be paid from the capital project fund. Also, to contract with a qualified specialty contracting firm recommended by Civil Design Concepts and Kessel Engineering to commence with pre-construction design cost documents at a price not to exceed $30,000.”
The motion was approved unanimously.
Civil Design Concepts, with offices in Asheville and Waynesville, is new to the project.
Their $5,000 fee is to find someone to actually do the work.
“They’re to help us navigate through this, because we don’t have landslide experience,” Dowling said in an interview Tuesday morning. “No deadlines have been set, but we’re going to move absolutely as quickly as possible because it is still active and moving.”
Once CDC has found a contractor with the availability, experience and expertise to do the repair, the $30,000 would cover the planning portion of the process.
A new slide has occurred on the uphill side of Allen Street near Mallard Lane, she said.
Mallard is a gravel road leading to two houses above Allen Street about 1,000 feet from Slide Area II.
Town leaders do not have a concrete estimate on the cost of repairs, but Dowling said $1.5 million or more is likely. Allen is a town road, so all the costs fall on the town.
“We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to pay for this,” she said. “Our emergency exemption resolution has $426,000 in it and that is what was earmarked last fall for this project, but we know it is going to be much more expensive.”
“After those heavy rains a couple of weeks ago, we had additional movement at both failure sites,” Sylva Director of Public Works Jake Scott said Tuesday. “I would say one to two inches on the original slide area and a little less on Slide Area II. The slide near Mallard Lane is much smaller than the others, but it’s still pretty substantial given the area. That was just one more reason to kick it into high gear.”
The slides are all acting independently of each other, Scott said.
None of them represent an imminent danger to vehicles on Chipper Curve Road, he said.
Jackson Paper Manufacturing owns property between Slide Area II and the road. The company has agreed to let the town access the slide through their property and stage equipment on their property, Scott said.