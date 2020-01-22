By Dave Russell
Bad news: Experts fear the 2019-20 North Carolina flu season could be severe, maybe even the worst in decades.
The good news? Just like last year, the western end of the state is the healthiest so far, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“At Harris, including our urgent care, we have administered 740 flu tests with only 15 percent coming back as positive,” Harris Regional spokesperson Sara Crawford said. “While still a considerable percentage, we would consider it a mild flu season in our community.”
Crawford attributes the results to education on the importance of the flu shot, proper hand hygiene and the warmer winter months.
“Although flu is not in the ‘outbreak’ category like it is in other communities, we do want to note that other sicknesses are still very active and affecting those in our community, from babies to the elderly,” she said.
Respiratory syncytial virus, strep throat, viral infections and stomach bugs, to name a few, are still concerns, Crawford said.
“We do not want to create a false reality where germs don’t exist here and want to continue to reiterate the importance of proper hand hygiene, vaccinations and simply staying home if you or your children don’t feel well,” she said.
Harris continues to enforce visitor restrictions until further notice.
Jackson County Public Schools do not track absences by illness, but have not noticed a bump in absenteeism.
“Our absentee rates remain below 15 percent, which is typical for winter months,” Superintendent Kim Elliott said. “Principals are monitoring absences, and our staff does an excellent job cleaning our buildings. Our teachers take additional precautions in cleaning surfaces and reminding students to wash hands and maintain good hygiene practices.”
Western Carolina University launched a preemptive strike against the flu.
“With the return of students and faculty to campus after the holiday break and given that we are seeing widespread flu and flu-like illness across the Southeastern United States, our Health Services team has begun an awareness and flu prevention campaign,” WCU spokesman Bill Studenc said. “This effort includes sharing information on posters and digital signage, email communications to members of the campus community, radio station public service announcements and website updates.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 33 flu-related deaths between Sept. 29 and Jan. 11, the most recent figures available. Twelve of those cases were reported from Oct. 5 to Dec. 28; nine were reported in the week ending Jan. 4 and 11 cases the week ending Jan. 11.
Of those, 21 deaths occurred among adults 65-plus years old, seven among adults 50-64, four between ages 25-49, and one child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.
Last flu season, from May 2018 through May 2019, the DHHS reported 203 deaths.
In 2017-18, the health agency reported 34 flu-related deaths the week of Jan. 14-20 alone and 391 for the season, the highest number since the state began providing victim totals in 2008.
The DHHS reports the 19 western counties that make up its Region 6, from Caldwell County to Cherokee County, are showing the lowest percentage of positive flu reports statewide, with 6 percent of tests coming back positive.
There were 218 flu-related deaths in North Carolina during the 2016-17 season, 59 during the 2015-16 season and 218 flu-related deaths in 2014-15.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nationwide there have been at least 4,800 deaths, 87,000 hospitalizations and 9.7 million flu-like illnesses so far this season.