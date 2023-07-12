By Beth Lawrence
For some, July 31 is a momentous day in literature. The Main Street Sylva Association is celebrating, and they hope all of Sylva will join too.
No, it’s not Thomas Wolfe or Carl Sandburg’s birthday. The person being celebrated isn’t even a writer; he’s a literary character.
On July 31, Harry Potter will celebrate his 43rd birthday, and on July 29 the association will turn out to celebrate from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The event is not only a way to have a good time; it’s fun with a purpose. Everyone is asked to bring Harry a birthday gift in the form of school supplies. No, the association is not asking for parchment paper, cauldrons, wands and quills. They want conventional supplies to be donated to local children in need.
The event came about when members of the promotions committee were casting about for ideas to bring people downtown. They were looking for an event that did not require resources that an occasion such as a street festival might.
“They all love Harry Potter, and they said, ‘Well Harry Potter’s birthday is July 29, we can do something to celebrate it,’” Main Street Economic Development Director Bernadette Peters said.
Peters doesn’t believe the event is too niche given the franchise’s huge fan base and the fact that Sylva is such a literary town.
“We have an amazing library,” she said. “We have three bookstores downtown. We have poet laureates and writers at Western (Carolina University). It’s just kind of the culture. If you think about a lot of the festivals and things that they have in Asheville, folks will dress up for just about anything. So that’s kind of the model we based it on.”
Participating downtown merchants plan to decorate their shops in all things Potter in celebration of “the boy who lived.”
They will offer specials and activities based on the much loved books that have enchanted children and adults since the first book in the seven book series “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s (Sorcerer’s) Stone” was released in June 1997.
Businesses will participate in a merchant style Tri-Wizard Tournament based on how well they’ve decorated their establishment. The winner will be awarded a local version of the Goblet of Fire.
Not to worry, visitors are allowed and expected to join in on the fun too.
The association is counting on the fact that people will cosplay.
Therefore, muggles large and small can participate in a costume contest dressed as their favorite wizard or witch.
To join, you need only don your best HP outfit and register at Hogwarts’ Sylva satellite campus, The Paper Mill located at 553 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. A sidewalk parade will be held at noon allowing participants to show off their magical finery.
For adults, prize categories include best in house, best death eater and best wizard. For children, the categories are best in house and best overall. The first 10 children representing each house will also earn a prize.
Throughout the day, revelers can visit shops to participate in assorted activities. Kids can enjoy activities on Platform 9 ¾, known as Fusions spa to local muggles, beginning at 2 p.m.
The four downtown breweries will transfigure into the four school houses. Innovation will become Hufflepuff badgers. Balsam Falls will show mighty Gryffindor pride. Lazy Hiker will sport the blue and gold of Ravenclaw. Nantahala will play host to Slytherin’s serpentine members.
Peters offers the following advice for those hoping to participate.
“If they plan ahead they can come up with a costume,” Peters said. “It’s not like they’re going to be able to find a store that has those types of things here.”
Don’t worry if dressing up is not your thing.
“They can just come and enjoy it,” Peters said. “People can sit at Hogwarts, and watch as the awards are given out, and they can participate in all the other things as well. I think there’s a lot to do whether they actually get into costume or not.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Paper Mill. Suggested donations include full size backpacks, pencil pouches, marble composition books, pencils, college ruled three subject notebooks, glue sticks, wide and college ruled loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, Crayola brand crayons - 24 count and colored pencils.
For more information, visit MainStreetSylva.org; or reach Peters at mainstreet@townofsylva.org or 586-2719.