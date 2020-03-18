By Dave Russell
The Sylva town board, acting as the Board of Adjustment last Thursday before its regular meeting, approved a conditional use permit for The Bluffs, a 72-unit, 150-bedroom apartment complex on Savannah Drive.
The vote gives Southern Properties and Development, from the Greensboro/Winston-Salem area, the green light to develop the property.
Three buildings of three stories, 126 parking spaces, a playground, covered patio and more amenities would spread across 6.83 acres about one-fifth of a mile from West Main Street near the Sylva/Dillsboro town limits.
The apartments would be one, two and three bedroom.
Jackson County Senior Planner John Jeleniewski gave the board an overview of the project.
“I can tell you that this applicant has been very easy to work with and they are wanting to move forward,” he said. “You all know the housing needs that we have. They’re already in our community and operating.”
Southern Properties developed High Ridge Apartments on Connor Road near Walmart.
Southern Properties spokesman Joey Russell said construction could be completed in early 2022.
Rents would range from $550 to $800, depending on bedroom size, Russell said. They would also be on an income scale.
“In this proposed development, there are 60 percent and 40 percent units, based upon 40 percent or 60 percent of area median income,” Russell said. “That kind of bases where your rent will fall. So if you are on the lower income scale and you can meet that 40 percent range, then on a one-bedroom, you could get down as low as possibly $350.”
The town Planning Board unanimously approved The Bluffs complex at its Feb. 20 meeting.
The development is outside of town limits, but in its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“We like this town,” Russell said. “We also own a management company that manages these, so they stay with us. It’s a family business. We’re here with you or the long run.”
“That’s an ETJ area for us, it’s not in town limits,” Mayor Lynda Sossamon said. “We would hope that you would consider actually joining our town.”
“We would be willing to do that,” Russell said.
“You’d just have to ask us to annex,” Sossamon said. “That would be a great thing.”
No one signed up to oppose or speak in favor of the development. However, the board did receive a letter from Mark Wilson, owner of Pine Tree Apartments on Savannah Drive, stating opposition.
“Savannah Drive is not equipped to handle the extra traffic that this extensive development would require,” Wilson’s letter said. “Savannah Drive is a small, two-lane road, the property in question is currently zoned B-2 and the change would require a conditional use permit. I urge the board to reject this permit for the reasons stated above.”
The board passed the measure unanimously.
“I’m very happy you approved that,” Jeleniewski told the board. “We did get word this week that the Overlook Village project, which was much like this one, up above Nick and Nate’s, had to pull out. The soils were too bad. Structurally it would not work.”