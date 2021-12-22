By Dave Russell
A vacant house in the Greens Creek community is a total loss following a Monday night fire.
Captain Brandon Green of the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department said a call was paged out about a fire at 504 Brooks Branch Road at 10:19 p.m.
The single-story, three-bedroom structure on 4.72 acres belongs to Cathy Brooks Moore, according to Jackson County tax records. She and her husband, Michael Moore, also own a property located diagonally across the road at 539 Brooks Branch.
No one lived in the home at the time and there were no injuries.
“All that is left still standing are two chimneys and the front porch,” Green said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“They were in the process of remodeling the house,” he said. “There was actually a section of the floor that was gone, and they had a carpenter in who cut that section of the floor out to replace the floor joists and flooring. They were getting it ready to rent or something like that and unfortunately, something happened.”
Authorities talked to the homeowners Monday night but had not interviewed the carpenter as of Tuesday morning.
“Maybe he has an idea as to what started it,” Green said.
Green arrived on the scene in about six minutes.
“The first fire truck rolled up about the same time I did,” Green said. “Within 30 or 40 minutes we had it knocked down and were basically doing mop-up. On a fire like that, you spend the majority of your time on mop-up. When everything kind of burns and falls in, you’ve got to get in there and dig around and spray water and cool every bit of that down so it does not catch back up. We left that scene at 12:34 a.m.”
Temperatures hovered in the 30-degree range.
“We had to have the N.C. Department of Transportation come and salt the road from where the water got on the road, to keep it from freezing,” Green said.
Green was grateful no one was injured or lived at the residence and were subsequently displaced.
“If there is one plus to it, nobody was living in it,” he said. “It always worries me when we have a structure fire this close to the holidays. At least there is nobody doing without this morning.”
The fire led to a big turnout of firefighting personnel. In addition to Savannah, units from Cullowhee, Sylva, Qualla, Balsam and Mountain Valley (Macon County) were on scene.
The 1,040 square foot home was built in 1971 and had a tax value of $51,340, records show.