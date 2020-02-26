By Dave Russell
March 3 isn’t just any Tuesday. It’s Super Tuesday. Across the nation and in Jackson County, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Greens and Constitutionalists will hit the polls to decide who among their party’s slate of candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
North Carolina is one of 14 states sending voters to the polls Tuesday.
Polls will be open statewide from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Ahead of the big day, voters can cast their ballots via one-stop (early) voting, which ends Saturday.
One-stop sites are:
•Jackson County Board Of Elections Office,
876 Skyland Drive, # 1, Sylva.
• Cashiers Recreation Center,
355 Frank Allen Road, Cashiers.
• Cullowhee Recreation Center,
88 Cullowhee Mountain Road, Cullowhee.
• Western Carolina University,
245 Memorial Drive, Cullowhee.
• Wolfetown Community Gym, BIA Hwy. 422, Cherokee.
Hours are today (Thursday) and Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The times are the same for all locations.
Voters can register and vote the same day at one-stop sites. To do so, a person must complete a voter-registration application and show an election official proof of their Jackson County residency by presenting any one of the following showing current name and current address:
• North Carolina drivers license.
• Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, so long as the card bears the voter’s current name and current address.
• A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.
• A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus.
The newly registered voter can immediately vote on the same day they register to vote at one-stop sites. There is no same day registration and voting on election day. The Board of Elections will verify the voter’s registration before election day.
Things to know for Super Tuesday
The Jackson County Board of Elections merged two voting precincts – Sylva North/Dillsboro, and Sylva South Ward – to form Sylva/Dillsboro Combined Precinct at the Skyland Services Center.
Unlike early voting, Tuesday primary voters must vote in the precinct where they’re registered. Those who are unsure of their precinct can call 586-7538.
Voters who are not sure if they are registered to vote can use the N.C. Board of Elections Voter Lookup Tool to check, found at http://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries. Constitution and Green party primaries are only open to voters affiliated with their party.
In local races, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 race pits Democrats Brad Stillwell, Susan Bogardus and Cody Lewis.
Though the election is a primary, two non-partisan Board of Education races will be decided. Incumbent Elizabeth Cooper and Shane Danner square off in District 1, and incumbent Wes Jamison is running unopposed in District 3. Those candidates will appear on all ballots.
No photo ID is required to vote in the primary.
For more information, call the Jackson County Board of Elections at 586-7538; visit jackson.boe@ncsbe.gov; or stop by the Jackson County Board of Elections office, located in the Skyland Services Center on Skyland Drive, during regular business hours.
Democratic primaries
The presidential candidates include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice-President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Also on the ballot but having dropped out of the race are Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Julián Castro and John Delaney. Voters can also select “no preference.”
In the U.S. Senate, Democrats can choose between State Sen. Erica Smith, Steve Swenson, former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, Trevor Fuller and Atul Goel.
The U.S. House of Representatives District 11 field is Michael O’Shea, Phillip Price, Steve Woodsmall, Gina Collias and Moe Davis.
In the state offices incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper faces challenger Ernest Reeves.
N.C. lieutenant governor candidates include Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley and Ron Newton.
Incumbent Beth Wood and Luis Toledo are the N.C. auditor candidates.
The N.C. commissioner of agriculture race includes Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth and Donovan Alexander Watson.
For N.C. superintendent of public instruction, Keith Sutton, Constance “Lav” Johnson, Michael Maher, Jen Mangrum and James Barrett square off.
The N.C. treasurer race is between Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji and Matt Leatherman.
Republican primaries
President Donald Trump faces challengers from former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Thom Tillis is being challenged by Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist and Sharon Hudson face off.
The U.S. House of Representatives District 11 candidates are Joey Osborne, Vance Patterson, Albert Wiley Jr., Chuck Archerd, Lynda Bennett, Matthew Burril, Madison Cawthorn, Jim Davis, Dan Driscoll, Steven Fekete Jr., Dillon Gentry and Wayne King.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Holly Grange are the Republican candidates for governor.
The lieutenant governor choices are John Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengel, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt and Mark Johnson.
N.C. attorney general candidates are Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes and Christine Mumma.
For state auditor, Republican voters can choose Tony Street or Tim Hoegemeyer.
N.C. commissioner of insurance choices are incumbent Mike Causey and Ronald Pierce.
Chuck Stanley, Pearl Burris Floyd and Josh Dobson are candidates for the N.C. commissioner of labor.
E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown and Michael LaPaglia are GOP hopefuls for secretary of state.
Superintendent of public instruction candidates are Catherine Truitt and Craig Horn.
The GOP candidates for N.C. State Senate District 50 are Sarah Conway and Kevin Corbin.
N.C. House of Representatives District 119 is a choice between Mike Clampitt and Jackson County Commissioner Ron Mau.
N.C. District Court Judge District 30, Seat 6 choices are Kaleb Wingate, Mitch Brewer, Rich Cassady and Jim Moore.
Other parties
The Constitution Party has two candidates for president: Don Blankenship and Charles Kraut.
For the Green Party, Howie Hawkins is running unopposed for president.
The Libertarian ballot boasts 16 presidential candidates: James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme, Arvin Vohra, Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Behrman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh and John McAfee.