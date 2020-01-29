By Dave Russell
Does Sylva need a Main Street director? Does the Sylva Police Department need – or just want – two Dodge Durangos, an off-road vehicle and new winter coats? What about additional streetlights on Mill Street? Surveillance cameras for the Department of Public Works parking area, more crosswalks? What needs and wants can the town afford?
Those questions swirled around the room last Thursday when Sylva’s town board held its first budget meeting of fiscal year 2020-21.
Town leaders listened to department heads’ pitches and justifications for their requests, and board members threw their own wish lists out for consideration.
State law dictates local governments have balanced budgets in place by July 1, the start of the fiscal year. The town’s budget schedule calls for a May 28 public hearing and a June 11 board vote.
The challenge: Can the levels of services the town’s residents can expect to receive – such as police and fire protection, leaf collection and trash pickup – be balanced against the taxes they pay?
For the 2019-20 fiscal year, town leaders held the line at a tax rate of 42.5 cents per $100 property valuation while offering the same level of services. Each penny of tax generates about $40,000 in revenue. Countywide property revaluation is set for 2021.
The 2019-20 budget appropriated $50,000 from the fund balance, or rainy day fund, to plan for sidewalks along N.C. 107. As of June 30, 2019, the fund balance totals $3,282,884, or 81.4 percent of the annual budget.
Similarly sized towns in North Carolina typically maintain a fund balance of about 81.6 percent, according to N.C. League of Municipality data.
Here’s a review of the main requests and requirements:
• Video surveillance for the Department of Public Works parking area. Here’s why: Public Works Director Jake Scott told the board there had been acts of vandalism to town vehicles, such as windows broken. The cameras would also allow staff to remotely monitor Scotts Creek so the vehicles could be moved to higher ground when it rises and floods the parking lot.
• Add a patrol officer (or if possible, two) for about $53,000 each, including benefits. Here’s why: Police Chief Chris Hatton told board members the department, consisting now of 14 full-time officers and a part-time clerk, is stretched thin (see accompanying story on page 9A). In 2018-19, the patrol officers’ calls increased 683 when compared to 2017-18. Sylva has three patrol officers working at night and two during the day. “We can break the horse’s back,” Hatton said.
• Add two police patrol vehicles, preferably Dodge Durango all-wheel-drive SUVs, with each vehicle costing about $45,000 with everything, including cameras, included. Here’s why: A few years ago the town adopted a rotation schedule for police department vehicles. The Durangos would be roomier, allowing for easier loading and unloading of equipment, and function better in the snow than the Dodge Chargers the department currently uses, Hatton said. Similarly equipped Chargers would be about $6,000 cheaper.
• Additional funding for the town’s new addition to its park system, the Blackrock tract. Here’s why: Sylva hopes to build trails and add road access to handle multiple uses such as hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.
• An all-terrain vehicle, such as a Polaris RZR or Gator, for police response to emergencies in Sylva’s Pinnacle Park and the Blackrock tract. They would replace the town’s golf carts, which might be sold, and used for events and by the Public Works Department. A base model with two seats would run about $13,500, Hatton said.
• Hire a part-time Main Street manager for about $25,000 a year. Here’s why: town Manager Paige Dowling currently oversees the downtown revitalization program, and it needs an employee devoted to revitalization and economic development, board members contend.
• Install additional street lights along Mill Street. Here’s why: An “upward trajectory” in business in that area needs continued encouragement.
• Crosswalk upgrades, including some mid-block and not just at intersections, and improvements to existing crosswalks. Here’s why: Pedestrian safety has been a primary concern for the board, and the crosswalks have seen multiple people vs. vehicle accidents recently. The board made it a priority without setting a price tag.
• Plantings in the bulb outs along West Main and Mill streets. Scott recommended hydrangeas and gave what he termed a “high estimate” of $1,500.
• A Powell Bill map. The state disburses funds through the bill for improvements to town roads. A new map would run up to $2,000, Scott said. Here’s why: The state requires an update every five years, and the request would be a small price to pay to ensure funding continues and perhaps increases, he said.
• A comprehensive land use plan. Here’s why: State requirement. The plan would help determine the goals for the town, develop a land use map and work with the community to create strategies for reaching these goals and desired land use patterns.
After posting a list of “wants” on the wall, board members and Mayor Lynda Sossamon each were given 24 round stickers to place beside the items on their wish lists.
The next budget meeting immediately follows the 9 a.m. March 26 regular meeting.