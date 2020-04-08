By Dave Russell
Sylva is one of seven new communities set to benefit from participation in Watch for Me NC, a pedestrian and bicycle safety program aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities in North Carolina.
Watch for Me NC, run by the N.C. Department of Transportation, involves two elements – safety and educational messages directed toward drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, and high visibility enforcement efforts by area police to reduce violations of traffic safety laws.
“When I came here as chief I realized immediately that we could benefit from that program,” Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said. “I tasked two of my officers – Lt. Bruce Moore and Officer McKinsey Jones – to do the work to get us in to that program. They prepared the application to get us in.”
The program, now in its fourth year, provides training for law enforcement officers on ways to improve safety for road users in their areas.
“The two big things it supports is pedestrian safety and bicycle safety, which is in front of our minds because we have the problems with crosswalks here,” he said.
SPD already does crosswalk campaigns regularly.
“We sit and monitor a crosswalk and hopefully find everyone driving appropriately, but that’s not always how it works,” he said.
His officers try to educate instead of ticket, he said.
Those kinds of actions will count toward rewards from Watch for Me NC.
“We have a monthly call with state officials and you report your activities,” he said. “It’s sort of like a point system. We can get lots of free printed material, community education things, like things to hand out.”
Communities will receive technical assistance, materials and purchased media promotion to raise public awareness about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Moore and Jones are scheduled attend a training in May, though COVID-19 could change that.
Town Board member Ben Guiney, long a proponent of walking and biking in Sylva, applauds the program.
“I’m totally excited,” he said. “It’s a statement. It shows that this is something important to us.”
Reckless drivers might be late for work, but they’re not going to save more than 30 seconds by not stopping for someone in a crosswalk, he said.
“People in those cars need to realize that there are people out there, whether they are on their bikes or on foot,” he said.
Guiney hopes making the town safer might lead to more pedestrians and cyclists.
“I would love to get people out of cars,” he said. “That’s why I was excited about the N.C. 107 reconstruction. It’s basically impossible to bike down 107 now. This program is going to focus on the historic downtown for now but someday in the future when 107 is done, it will extend out there as well.”