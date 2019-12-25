By Beth Lawrence
Balsam-Willets-Ochre Hill Fire Chief Johnny Nicholson got a Christmas gift in November, and it was the only thing on his Christmas list.
After three years on the UNOS transplant list, Nicholson got a new liver.
“We actually made three trips to Charlotte, and it was bad livers donated every time,” Nicholson said. “The fourth time they called us at 2 a.m. We loaded up and went to Charlotte, and they went right to work and everything fell right into place.”
That call came on Nov. 5 leaving Nicholson’s wife, Joanna, overjoyed.
“I got my Thanksgiving blessing and my Christmas miracle,” she said.
That joy came after an intense six hour surgery. The full process took more than nine hours.
Joanna Nicholson did not have to spend those nine hours alone. She was supported by the couple’s daughter and son, their church pastor and a number of other family members. She also had the support of hospital staff.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but my faith and trust was in God,” said Joanna Nicholson. “They were very good; they came out quite often and told us what was going on and told us when the surgery started. They told us when the old liver was out. They told us that he was doing great. They kept us informed the whole time.”
After her husband came out of postoperative care, Joanna Nicholson sat and watched him breathe. Nicholson was satisfied when the ventilator was removed after three hours and he opened his eyes and looked at her.
When Johnny Nicholson came around enough to be aware, he not only felt the emotional difference but the physical difference as well.
“I could feel the difference in my body,” he said. “I knew that what God had done was good.”
Nicholson stayed in the hospital just over a week and was required to remain in Charlotte for 30 days.
He is not in the clear yet. He has to take three different anti-rejection medications twice a day, as many 28 pills some days.
Nicholson is required to have blood tests taken in Asheville once a week and see a doctor and transplant nurse in Charlotte regularly. Nicholson will have to do that for a year as long as everything goes well.
He should also avoid exposure to germs as much as possible, staying away from sick people and avoiding handshakes and hugs.
Nicholson hopes to eventually return to his usual activities like hunting and fishing.
“I just want to live life to the fullest,” Nicholson said. “We’re getting ready to think about retiring. And we want to want to serve our God and glorify his name.”
The family sends their thanks to Balsam-Willets-Ochre Hill Fire Department, Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard and Balsam Mountain Preserve for their emotional and financial support.
“Also I would like to thank all the people in Jackson County and the surrounding counties who have supported us in the benefit and also for the prayers that they have prayed for us,” Nicholson said.
Joanna Nicholson is also grateful to the donor and wants to encourage others to consider organ donation.
“Had it not been for the sacrifice of someone we would not have gotten a second chance on life,” she said.