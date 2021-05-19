By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a measure to begin the last steps needed to alter the base of the Confederate statue overlooking downtown Sylva.
The board voted to pay for the cost of three bronze plaques to cover the Confederate battle flag and the words “Our heroes of the Confederacy” on the pedestal of the hotly debated statue dubbed “Sylva Sam.” The vote, taken during the Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, was 4-1 in favor with Commissioner Tom Stribling voting against.
Stribling has expressed his disapproval for the move since joining the board in December taking the District 3 seat left vacant by outgoing commissioner Ron Mau.
AOA Signs of Yadkinville will be contracted to handle the work.
County Manager Don Adams presented an estimate for the work to commissioners at their May 11 work session without a mockup of what the plaques will look like.
“This company will go back and do a spec design before they build,” Adams said. “They go back and put the design work in, and then we’ll see what their design is. The company said after the board discusses and approves a design, it could take about eight weeks to complete and install the plaques.”
The statue was the center of controversy last year amid Black Lives Matter protests and attempts to spread awareness about systemic racism.
Several groups of locals advocated for the relocation of the statue to a less prominent location than the base of the historic courthouse at the western end of West Main Street.
By a 3-2 vote, the Sylva Town Board asked the county to remove the statue. Other groups organized in support of the statue.
In August county commissioners came up with what they considered a compromise to cover the Confederate flag and its corresponding phrase.
In the nine months since the vote, commissioners discussed how the base should be covered and what should be written there instead. They settled on the verbiage “This monument was erected by the citizens of Jackson County in memory of those who died during the American Civil War.
Originally dedicated on Sept. 18, 1915, the statue was rededicated on May 11, 1996, “to honor Jackson County veterans of all wars.”
Two plaques below that would have stars and the phrase “E pluribus unum.”
The alterations will cost the county $11,190 for the bronze plaques and a base on which to mount them. Installation of the panels will cost $1,910.
Stribling once again expressed his displeasure with the project during the work session.
“So, this is spending $13,000 to cover the Confederate flag; is that what we’re doing with this?” Stribling asked of his fellow board members.
Chairman Brian McMahan affirmed that it was.
“I think it’s a waste of money,” Stribling replied.