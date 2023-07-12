By Beth Lawrence
Two local men have been arrested in separate incidents by Sylva Police and Jackson County Sheriffs Office for allegedly running trap houses.
Brent Brooks, 34, of Sylva was arrested for one felony count each of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to distribute controlled substances and trafficking opium or heroin.
A warrant for Brooks’ arrest was issued on June 30 stemming from an incident on Jan. 23.
According to the warrant, Brooks allegedly used a residence located at 87 Rhodes Cove Road in Sylva as a base to distribute fentanyl.
Brooks was found in possession of 25.43 grams, just under an ounce, of “an opiate,” according to the warrant.
Pecan Drive
Five miles away, another man was using a home to sell assorted drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Michael Sean Lewis, 55, of Sylva was arrested for one felony count each of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to distribute a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Lewis was arrested on July 6 for using a home located at 343 Pecan Drive to move his drugs, according to a magistrate’s order.
Lewis was allegedly found in possession of an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms along with plastic baggies and digital scales.
Some of the bags contained a “green leafy substance” believed to be marijuana, court documents state.
Felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to distribute controlled substances is a Class I felony carrying a sentence of three to 12 months in prison if convicted.
Trafficking opium or heroin is a Class C through F felony depending upon how many grams were seized. Amounts from 14 to 28 grams are a Class E felony carrying a sentence of 90 to 117 months in prison and a minimum $100,000 fine.
Brooks was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center and released on bail.
Lewis remains jailed under a $275,000 secured bond on these and other charges.