By Dave Russell
The contractor working to replace the 80-year-old Haywood Road Bridge (U.S. 23 Business) over Scotts Creek has asked to rework its deal with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Wright Brothers Construction, of Charleston, Tennessee, wants to completely close Haywood Road to do the work in one year instead of three and by forgoing the planned temporary bridge parallel to it.
They asked the same thing before the project started, Division 14 Construction Engineer Ted Adams said.
Dillsboro leaders said no to closing the road for bridge construction at that point.
“In light of the pandemic we’re in now, with businesses being closed down, the contractor reached back out to me earlier this week and asked if they could pursue what we call a value engineering proposal,” Adams said at a special Dillsboro town board meeting last Thursday.
A value engineering proposal comes from a contractor offering the DOT a way to save money and/or time on a project after a contract is let. Generally, DOT splits the savings with the contractor.
In this case, if Wright Brothers closes the road and eliminates the temporary bridge, the project would take eight or nine months instead of three years, Adams said.
The savings could be a financial windfall for the town of Dillsboro, the county and Sylva.
“We do a 50/50 split,” Adams said. “So if a contractor says, ‘Hey, I can knock a million dollars off this contract,’ we’d give them $500,000 of that back.”
DOT spokesman David Uchiyama said negotiations are ongoing between the contractor, Sylva officials, Dillsboro, DOT and Jackson County.
“They’re discussing whether this is possible and how to make it possible,” he said.
The monetary amount and division is “what they are talking about right now,” he said.
Dillsboro Vice Mayor David Jones asked the board if there was a consensus to follow through and see a proposal and all agreed.
“There’s definitely an interest, and if you could get all the facts and figures together, we would like to have a proposal in writingthat we could let the board members consider,” Jones said to Adams.
Wright Brothers would like an answer within two weeks, Adams said.
When Wright Brothers initially proposed closing the road for the construction, they estimated they could save about $6 million, Adams said.
By now, earth has been moved, a house torn down, and the steel ordered and received for the temporary bridge, so some of that sum is no longer available.
“That dollar figure is not going to be near what it was,” Adams said. “Whatever the dollar savings is, we would split that amount 50/50 with the contractor, and whatever agreement you and the contractor make is between y’all. We don’t get involved with that.”
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is the catalyst behind the inquiry.
“In light of where we stand now, and I am not a business person, but I assume a lot of businesses are starting to write this year off,” Adams said. “My personal opinion is that it is a good deal for the town of Dillsboro. It depends on how much money the contractor is willing to share with the town.”
Dillsboro board member Tim Parris asked about routing traffic through the Monteith Park.
“A detour route would be U.S. 441 to U.S. 23/74, but I am pretty sure the locals would use other roads,” Adams said.
Old Hometown Road, which bisects the park, is undergoing reconstruction to allow local traffic from the Bart Cove area to access East Main Street. Crews have begun re-building a bridge over the railroad tracks and a road beside the Appalachian Women’s Museum.
“We have a contractual agreement with the Museum that we would only have that detour in for 90 days,” Adams said.
“That’s not on the museum’s property,” Parris said. “Originally, we didn’t want Haywood Road closed because it was going to bypass around Dillsboro completely. But if you run traffic in that way, then traffic would come through both ways. That would be the best alternate route. Actually, the people who live over in that community are getting up a petition now to keep that bridge.”