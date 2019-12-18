John Wermuth doesn’t just dream of Christmases, “Just like the ones (he) used to know,” he actually lives them.
Wermuth, owner of End of Main antiques store, has amassed a collection of vintage and antique Christmas decorations that spans decades. He had the desire, as others do, to recreate the Christmases of his childhood, so he went out and made it happen.
“Christmas was always a big holiday with my family, so it meant a lot to me,” he said. “When I moved out of my parents’ home, I tried to recreate and find all the things that my parents had through the years with me growing up.”
Wermuth’s collection includes everything from antique mercury glass ornaments to vintage Christmas candles and Santa Clauses. It spans a time period from the early 1900s up to the 1970s.
He has gathered items for more than 30 years.
While his focus was on the objects his parents had, if he saw things along the way that sparked his interest he added them to his collection.
Before he moved to Sylva, Wermuth had enough holiday décor to fully decorate his 3,600-square-foot house.
“In Atlanta I would do about 15 Christmas trees, each one with a different theme,” he said. “When I moved here, of course I couldn’t bring all that with me, so I started downsizing and selling my Christmas.”
He has downsized to three trees and held onto one mid-century modern classic, the infamous silver Christmas tree.
“I have an original silver tree still in the box with the color wheel which I put up the first year I moved here, but the cats …,” Wermuth mimics cats batting at a tree branch on a version of the silver tree he happens to have in the store. “And the ornaments fall off these really easy, so that was the only year I put that up.”
The color wheel is a device to illuminate the old aluminum and tinsel trees. The wheel had red, green, blue and yellow colored slides. It was aimed at the tree. The disc rotated and lit up the tree.
Wermuth estimates he has more than 1,500 ornaments. Most of the bulbs are mercury glass, a style of ornament that became popular in 1800s Germany.
He doesn’t display a few decorations which belonged to his family because he considers them irreplaceable.
There is one family heirloom he is willing to set out.
“I have a candle which was my mother’s, which was always on her mantelpiece in Philadelphia,” Wermuth said. “And that’s where it is now in Sylva, North Carolina, on my mantelpiece.”
He also has a number of what he calls tchotchkes, like his little people. The little people are an assortment of miniature figurines dressed for Christmas or winter fun. They line the windows of Wermuth’s sitting room.
Wermuth’s favorite part of his collection is his chalkware, figurines made of plaster of Paris, Nativity scene with pieces dating from the 1940s to the ‘70s.
“That’s special to me, and I add pieces every year to that,” he said. “That was always, growing up, one of the first decorations that came out that my parents put up. That’s the real reason for the season … deep down I do feel that’s my little connection to faith. So, I think that’s why it’s special to me.”
The set features a host of angels, barn animals, camels, wise men, shepherds, trees and the Holy Family.
The stable for the nativity was purchased in Brooklyn.
“It was made by this woman’s great-great-grandfather who handpainted it,” he said.
Two little girls sitting on a sled in the clouds of snow fluff in his window are one of Wermuth’s favorite finds.
“It is an animated Christmas decoration from an old department store in Seattle, Washington,” he said. “I purchased that 20 years ago. I think that was almost $500, and it’s probably one of a kind. I just loved it.”
Wermuth estimates the girls, along with an animated Santa Claus, are his most costly pieces. His least expensive pieces are some of the ornaments.
Visitors love his collection and have expressed appreciation for the time he took to curate it.
“When I lived in the house in Atlanta, and people walked in the house, and every room had a tree with a different theme they would go nuts,” he said.
He believes when people get a close look at the detail that went onto older ornaments as compared with how some ornaments today are made, they are impressed by the care and work it took to make them.
“When children see some really true old Christmas, and see the difference in how it was back then and how it is now, and to see the look in their eyes when they come in and see all this and go wow, I think it makes a big difference,” he said.
Wermuth begins decorating for Christmas before Halloween and usually finishes by mid-December.
Technical difficulties occasionally arise with animated or mechanized pieces.
“My animated Santa, he tends to tire out if I run him a long time,” Wermuth said. “But I actually have come across some folks in the U.S. that can replace parts and fix motors, so that’s on my list of things to do is get him put back together and cleaned up and have the motor running again and enjoy him.”
Despite the fact that he downsized, Wermuth is still in the market for vintage Christmas.
“If I’m on a picking trip somewhere and there’s something really, just so unique,” he pauses for dramatic effect “I still buy,” he says in a conspiratorial whisper.