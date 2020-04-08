No time for complacency
By Dave Russell
The COVID-19 map on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website turns more and more blue as the pandemic affects more counties. Wake County reported the first North Carolina case on March 4. Now Jackson County is joined by nine other counties portrayed as white – indicating no cases – as of noon Tuesday.
The Jackson County Department of Public Health reports two part-time residents positive for the disease. They count as cases in their home state or county – not as Jackson cases as far as the NCDHHS is concerned.
Meanwhile, neighboring Macon County on Monday reported its first death related to COVID-19. The person was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions, the Macon County Health Department said in a release. No further information was made available.
As of Tuesday morning, the NCDHHS reported 3,221 cases and 46 deaths in the state. Nationwide, cases number 374,329 and deaths 12,064 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Even though no official cases in Jackson have been reported, health officials feel certain there are cases in the county.
“Based on the data from our state, we know it is here,” JCDPH Deputy Director Melissa McKnight said last week.
It is no time to become complacent, she said Monday.
“I would like to reiterate the steps that our community can take to keep themselves and the ones that they love safe and healthy – wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay home, if you must go out, maintain social distancing and more,” McKnight said. “Those actionable steps are things you have control over and ways you can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
There are ways to celebrate the upcoming Easter/Passover weekend without gathering in crowds of more than 10 people, as forbidden by a decree from Gov. Roy Cooper, she said.
“Attend a drive-thru or virtual worship service, give an offering to a church, nonprofit or someone in need, send a card or email to a loved one, etc.,” she said.
The CDC over the weekend updated their recommendations regarding the use of cloth face coverings.
“Since COVID-19 can spread from a person before they have symptoms, we all should wear cloth face coverings in public spaces where maintaining social distancing is difficult (i.e. grocery store, pharmacy, etc),” McKnight said. “These cloth face coverings can be made from household items easily. Note that these are not surgical masks or N95 respirators – those are supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers.”
The JCDPH updates case numbers on its COVID-19 webpage – http://health.jacksonnc.org/covid19 – by noon each day.
The N.C. DHHS updates its page by 11 a.m. at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-nc-case-count.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.