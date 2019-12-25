By Beth Lawrence
Two Sylva police officers and a resident are lucky to be alive following a short standoff at a home in Sylva this weekend.
The incident occurred on Bradford Lane Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at 2:41 p.m. by someone asking for a welfare check.
“The caller told a telecommunicator that (the suspect) had taken a large amount of pain pills in an attempt to harm himself,” said Police Chief Chris Hatton.
The Herald will not name the suspect unless charges are filed as a result of the investigation.
When Sgts. Zack Stiles and Jamie Hyatt arrived, they discerned that someone was in the residence, but the person refused to answer the door.
“After a brief time, he answered the door but refused to communicate with the officers,” Hatton said. “He yelled at the officers and closed the door on them. He left the area where officers could see him.”
The two officers continued efforts to communicate with the man but moved away from windows for safety.
As their attempts at communication continued, a shot was fired from inside the residence.
“The projectile busted out the front window beside the front door of the residence, where officers had just been standing,” Hatton said. “The projectile then struck a Sylva PD patrol car in the driveway.”
Officers believed the shot came from a small caliber weapon. They later learned that the suspect had fired a “high-powered” crossbow at them. The arrow was fitted with a mechanical broadhead, or arrow tip.
The website Wide Open Spaces describes mechanical broadheads as having arrow blades that are retracted during flight and open when they pierce the target.
The officers took cover in the garage and called in backup. The pair were pinned down in the garage until Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to give mutual aid.
As law enforcement was establishing a perimeter, the suspect opened the front door and stepped outside. Officers noticed the man had something around his neck causing them to become concerned.
“As (he) walked towards officers in the front yard, he gripped the item around his neck and began to steadily pull it away from his body,” Hatton said. “At that time, officers realized it was an adjustable bicycle cable with a lock. (He) was attempting to tighten it around his neck, in a suicide attempt.”
In a bid to save the man’s life, officers deployed a TASER. Their effort was too late. The suspect had already tightened the cable enough that he was unable to breathe and turning blue. Desperate to save the life of the man whom they believed had fired a deadly weapon at them, officers attempted several methods to remove the cable. They eventually requested bolt cutters be brought in.
“After several minutes, one of the medical first responders was able to find a key inside the house that went to the bicycle lock,” Hatton said. “Officers were able to get the metal cord off from around his neck and save (his) life.”
He was taken to Harris Regional Hospital and later to Mission Hospital in Asheville for evaluation and treatment.
No charges were filed at the time of the incident because the suspect’s “health took priority,” Hatton said.
The standoff was over by 3:30 p.m.
Officers secured the home and requested a search warrant.
The search turned up additional arrows and other unnamed items police consider evidence. When the investigation is complete, police will decide if charges are needed.
“I am so proud of all the law enforcement and EMS staff that were involved in this incident,” Hatton said. “Our officers wanted to help (him), and even though he shot at them and their lives were in danger, they stayed focused and passionate about the value of his life. In the end, they were able to save his life.”