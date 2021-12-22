By Dave Russell
The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire across the national and international COVID-19 landscape.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the week ending Dec. 4 saw Delta accounting for about 99 percent of cases. Two weeks later, the week ending Dec. 18, saw Omicron running laps around Delta, responsible for 73.2 percent of infections.
In the CDC’s Region 4, which includes North Carolina, officials estimate Omicron is the overwhelming strain with 95.2 percent of infections.
Vaccinated people, and especially those who have had the booster, are much less likely to contract Omicron or suffer an acute case if they do, officials say.
Perhaps a positive sign: In South Africa, where Omicron was first detected and ran wild, the seven-day case average fell to 19,400 on Dec. 20 following a spike of 24,437 on Dec. 17.
Last week the CDC said providers should offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing an increased risk of blood clots in middle-aged and young women.
Women between the ages of 30 and 49 are most affected by the blood clotting issue at a rate of about 1 in 100,000 shots.
The CDC confirmed nine fatal cases out of 54 patients diagnosed with the clots.
In a Tuesday address, President Joe Biden announced he would send 1,000 military medical professionals to help where needed. New vaccination and testing sites would be established and the administration would purchase 500 million rapid COVID-19 testing kits to distribute free to the public, an initiative that should begin in January, he said.
Holiday spread a concern
“Of course the approaching holidays give us pause for concern,” Jackson County Department of Public Health spokeswoman Anna Lippard said. “North Carolina and Jackson County are experiencing another rise in COVID-19 cases, primarily in people who are unvaccinated. Before gathering or traveling, we encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (including a booster), get tested and wear a mask if visiting indoors, even if you are vaccinated.”
Lippard offers the following recommendations for those who find that after a holiday gathering they have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19:
• If you are unvaccinated, quarantine and get tested immediately after being identified as a close contact. If that test is negative, get tested again 5-7 days after the last date of exposure. If symptoms develop, isolate, and get tested immediately.
• If you are fully vaccinated, no need to quarantine, but get tested 5-7 days following the last date of exposure and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days or until you receive a negative test. If symptoms develop, isolate, and get tested immediately.
Home testing kits are available at most retail pharmacies, she said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services offers free mail-in tests at www.ondemand.labcorp.com/nc.
Amazon and other online retailers sell kits as well.
The JCDPH has no plans for future mass vaccination clinics at this time, other than those offered at the health department (538 Scotts Creek Road) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Lippard said.
“We have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases since the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Chelsea Burrell, Harris Regional Hospital spokeswoman. “We currently have fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, including in the ICU.”
Last Thursday, Harris hosted a drive-thru Santa event for the New Generations Birthing Center. The event offered pictures with Santa, a holiday ornament and a vaccination opportunity for kids.
Over 30 children received vaccinations during the two hour event.
By the numbers
As of Wednesday morning, Jackson County Public Schools reported one staff and non-staff cases, after no cases last week.
JCPS reports nine student cases, up one from eight last week. Four are at Fairview Elementary, two at Smokey Mountain Elementary and Smoky Mountain High and one at Jackson County Early College.
Schools closed for Christmas break on Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 6,160 total cases in the county through Dec. 17, up 62 from 6,098 reported last week.
The county has had 1,402 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 1,387.9 last week.
As of Wednesday, the DHHS Dashboard shows 22,539 people in Jackson County have been fully vaccinated with 24,561 at least partially vaccinated.