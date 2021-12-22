By Michael O’Hearn
The Crossroads Chronicle
A wreck involving a Sapphire couple and a B.H. Graning Landscapes dump truck on Dec. 10 at the Glenville Post Office resulted in one fatality and sent another victim to Mission Hospital in Asheville with serious injuries.
According to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Derek Gilbert, at about 10 a.m. the Montego, driven by Steven Sunderland, 71, was traveling north on N.C. 107 with his wife, Donna Rae Sunderland, 70, as a passenger.
The Montego crossed left of the center line and smashed head-on into the southbound dump truck.
The collision launched the Montego into the parking lot of the Glenville Post Office. The Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad and the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department responded to the accident.
Traffic was backed up about an hour.
Donna Rae Sunderland died as a result of injuries. Troopers gathered video evidence from nearby businesses that confirmed speed was not a factor.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured and cooperated fully with investigators, who found no safety issues with him or the truck he was driving.