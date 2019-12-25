By Dave Russell
A driver of a truck drove the vehicle slowly into a pack of protesters last Tuesday, blowing its horn amid rally cries of “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” echoing down Mill Street.
The driver, Rick Wood, 60, of Sylva, disagreed with the demonstration in support of impeachment of President Donald Trump.
To read Wood’s version of events, see page 5A.
The truck sported the United States flag and another with Donald Trump’s head with a “Rambo body,” event organizer Nilofer Couture of Indivisible-Commonground WNC said.
She stood nearby with about 80 others who rallied in support of impeaching President Trump.
“It was sort of shocking to see a car just go in like that,” she said. “Obviously, he wasn’t going to park over there because there were people that were preventing any cars from going in.”
The man did park, however.
“He came out of his truck kind of yelling and screaming at the crowd,” Couture said. “He just kept using the F-word and screaming about Democrats, and he just wouldn’t stop, and some of the people in the crowd were getting mad at him and yelling back.”
Wood walked up and down Mill Street waving his flag and yelling at protesters, she said.
“The police came and separated him from the crowd,” she said.
“My truck was overheating and I had to have a place to park now I’m going to get impeached,” Wood posted on his Facebook page with a link to a Blue Ridge Public Radio story on the incident.
Wood holds nothing back on Facebook in letting his feelings be known about Democrats.
“Mother****** piece of s**t” he wrote of Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
“Stupid fat b*****d” he said of Representative Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said the department is investigating and reviewing video of the incident.
“The counter protester did pull his vehicle into a parking lot where people were protesting,” Hatton said. “He did not drive into the crowd as we have seen in other parts of the country.”
Videos Hatton has viewed show the truck slowly moving into the parking lot, horn blowing at protesters to move out of the way.
“The counter protester then parks his vehicle in a row of parking spaces,” Hatton said. “Then, he gets out of his vehicle and begins waving a Trump flag at traffic driving by until one of our officers pulls him away from the crowd.”
Hatton said the man was “agitated” and using explicit language before Sylva Officer McKinsey Jones made contact with him and deescalated the situation.
“The counter protester made the choice to leave the area without any further problems,” Hatton said.
The man drove by the protest several more times, he said.
As video of the incident made its way around the internet, Hatton sent an email Friday to “clear up a few points that social media has distorted.”
“I am, in no way, defending the counter-protester’s actions, I am merely separating social media’s version of events from what is actually seen in the videos of the incident,” Hatton said.
“This case is important to the Sylva Police Department because we want to make sure that everyone’s rights are protected and that everyone feels safe while in Sylva. This is the reason we were at the protest to begin with.”
Sylva Police Department continues to investigate and would like anyone with video of the incident to send it to Hatton at hatton@sylvapolice.org.