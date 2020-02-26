By Dave Russell
A developer has proposed a 72-unit, 150-bedroom apartment complex for Savannah Drive in Sylva. The town Planning Board unanimously approved The Bluffs complex at its meeting last Thursday.
The next stop for the proposed construction is a public hearing and a vote by the town’s Board of Adjustment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The Board of Adjustment consists of the town board.
Three buildings of three stories, 126 parking spaces, a playground, covered patio and more amenities would spread across 6.83 acres about one-fifth of a mile from West Main Street near the Sylva/Dillsboro town limits.
The apartments would be one, two and three bedroom.
Southern Properties and Development from the Greensboro/Winston-Salem area would develop the property.
“We’re the developers of the High Ridge Apartments over behind Walmart,” spokesman Joey Russell said.
The aesthetics and amenities of the new buildings would be similar, he said.
“It will be bigger than High Ridge, so it will have a little different feel,” Russell said.
He expects the construction could be completed in early 2022.
“All of them will be affordable housing units,” Russell said. “We don’t know rents yet, that will come out later. We know it is really needed there.”
Planning Board members pointed to affordable housing as an upside for the project.
“Quality, affordable housing is a critical need in Sylva and this project would help to address that need,” Planning Board Member Russ Harris said. “The plans are preliminary, but at this point, they more than meet the requirements of that district. The project also fits well with the surroundings as there are already several multi-family complexes in that area.”
The newest member of the Planning Board, Melissa Madrona, agreed.
“The proposed apartments fit in with the neighborhood and will contribute to affordable housing in Sylva,” she said. “The Planning Board discussed having the developer address safety concerns with the entrance to Savannah Drive. I would love to see the new sidewalk this includes be connected to West Main Street.”
While the property is not in town limits, it is in Sylva’s extraterritorial jurisdiction so it does not require county approval. The county’s Planning and Code Enforcement Department handles zoning issues for the town.
Planning input
Jackson County Senior Planner John Jeleniewski reviewed the plans and sent a report to the Planning Board ahead of their vote.
“Based on the submitted documents by the applicant, the requirements for a Conditional Use Permit have been met for the use of multifamily apartments in the B2 district,” he wrote.
He offered the board the following information and recommendations:
1) Traffic safety, congestion and visibility:
Other than normal travel associated with this multifamily apartment complex, traffic congestion should be expected during peak hours. However, the intersection of Savannah Drive and U.S. Highway Business 23 (West Main Street) is a signalized intersection.
2) Parking consistent with Section 38-77:
The parking stalls required for this project would be 108. The submitted plan indicates 126 proposed parking stalls.
3) Adequate vegetative or structural buffers between residential uses and all other uses:
A landscape plan showing the proposed buffering will be required at the time of permit approval and will meet all landscape buffering requirements per the Town of Sylva Zoning Ordinance.
4) Adequate space for traffic ingress and egress:
The proposed driveways and alleys on the submitted concept plan appear to meet the standards set forth in the Town of Sylva’s Zoning Ordinance. Full compliance with these standards will be reviewed on a dimensioned site plan prior to permit issuance. Staff is concerned with the location of the proposed access to this development off of Savannah Drive as it is in a blind curve.
5) Adequate stormwater drainage:
Stormwater drainage and erosion control measures will meet the standards set forth in Appendix E (Stormwater Standards) of the Town of Sylva’s Zoning Ordinance. Full compliance with these standards will be reviewed on the final site construction plans prior to permit issuance.
6) Adequate landscaping along all public roads:
A landscape plan showing the proposed landscaping will be required at the time of final site construction plan review and prior to permit approval; all landscaping and buffering shall meet the minimum requirements per the Town of Sylva Zoning Ordinance.
7) That signs, consistent with Article IV, are designed, placed, illuminated and landscaped in harmony with the adjoining properties:
Any signage erected shall be in accordance with the Town of Sylva’s sign regulations.
8) That outside lighting is screened, turned off or directed away from residential neighborhoods:
Structure lighting per the N.C. Building Code will be required. The applicant has not indicated lighting on the submitted concept plan, however, due to the nature of this project, a multi-family apartment complex, lighting should be encouraged for all walkways, parking areas and community areas (playground, clubhouse, picnic area, etc.); lighting should be designed to be downcast, no “halo effect” and not directed toward the public right-of-way or adjacent properties.
9) That commercial machinery or activities producing noise are conducted within the confines of an enclosed building:
Not applicable.
10) That the design of the proposed building and its use shall be consistent with the surrounding character of the neighborhood and purposes of the zoning district:
The surrounding neighborhood consists of single-family detached homes and multi-family residential units. Businesses providing some household and daily-life essentials/services are located nearby at the intersection of West Main Street (Business 23) and Savannah Drive which is 1,120 linear feet to the north of the subject property. The proposed residential structures and accessory buildings are professionally designed.
Recommendations:
• All final site construction plans be reviewed for full compliance of the Town of Sylva Zoning Ordinance.
• A 5-foot wide sidewalk be constructed and connect the proposed interior sidewalk network to the required sidewalk along Savannah Drive.
• To ensure safety for residents and visitors, provide site lighting for the parking areas, pedestrian walkways and public spaces. Lighting should be designed to be downcast, no “halo effect” and not directed toward the public right-of-way or adjacent properties.
• That the developer coordinate with Planning Staff and the NCDOT for an alternate ingress/egress location on the property.