This is an opinion piece by Herald
General Manager Quintin Ellison
Where’s Mickey Luker?
Since mid-March, our in-name-only Jackson County commissioner has blown off a total of 29 board meetings, “participating” via conference call in 14 of those.
Of late, however, Luker hasn’t even bothered to phone it in. He has missed five consecutive board meetings and counting, yet continues to draw his taxpayer-funded salary of $12,164.41 a year and annual travel stipend of $2,600. There’s almost a year remaining on his four-year term.
The man has mislaid his moral compass. His behavior is shameful, his attitude toward Jackson County is disdainful.
In Luker’s absence, we lose a voice, another view and opinion, to help in county government decision making.
In Luker’s absence, gridlock is possible. There’s no tiebreaker vote if the board divides 2-2.
In Luker’s absence, less can be done, debated and considered. Chairman Brian McMahan is unlikely to squander board time on issues or projects destined for stalemates.
Local government can’t remove Luker. It lacks the authority. State lawmakers apparently never dreamt of a situation such as this. Think about it: the General Assembly first convened in April 1777, and in all these years since, members didn’t need rules for a Mickey Luker.
I understand local Republicans are seeking the legislation needed to cover absenteeism. That’s terrific. I applaud them. But, for the record, their quest is not an entirely selfless one.
The party would benefit mightily with Luker’s ouster.
First, Republicans rid themselves of a political albatross, one they created and lovingly wrapped around their own collective neck.
Luker in 2016 abandoned the (presumably, now very grateful) Democratic party to join the GOP. The Republican party wooed Luker, backed him through the election and danced a victory jig when he won.
Secondly, if local Republicans shed Luker, they can appoint to the seat District 4 candidate Mark Letson. He would gain a decided edge in the upcoming election – it’s much easier for an incumbent to win than a political neophyte.
Aside from election intrigue, however, Luker’s vanishing act is not a party issue, nor a problem isolated to southern Jackson County.
While some are foaming at the mouth about “their” supposed lack of representation (and regrettably, our friends at the Crossroads Chronicle have helped to perpetuate this myth), such claims are absurd.
Yes, Luker holds the District 4 seat, made up of Cashiers, Glenville, River, Caney Fork and Canada precincts; however, commissioners serve at large. Their address must be in the district each represents, but they work for everyone equally. The chairman not only serves at large, he or she can live anywhere in the county, too.
For fairness’ sake, I suppose I must examine possible reasons to justify Luker’s vanishing act.
Perhaps aliens in spaceships over southern Jackson County have spirited him away (see www.skyshipsovercashiers.com).
Perhaps he is on extended holiday, say hiking the Appalachian Trail (see Mark Sanford).
Perhaps, as rumored, he does live in Tennessee and not Tuckasegee community. Both start with “T” and that could confuse anyone.
Perhaps it’s time to send out search parties. Perhaps we should print Luker’s picture on milk cartons with the question, “Have you seen our missing commissioner? He goes by ‘Slick Mick.’”
In truth, aliens can have Luker. He can take a hike. He can live in Tennessee and pretend otherwise.
At this point, only one question and answer matters: When will Mickey Luker resign?