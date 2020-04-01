Churches across Jackson County are turning to virtual means to get their messages out during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, we will make a weekly Facebook request for churches to post their information.
Bridge Church in Cullowhee will stream online at https://thebcnc.online.church, their Facebook page and their app.
Buff Creek Baptist Church will be streaming on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m.
Cullowhee Valley Baptist Church will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sundays.
East Sylva Baptist Church is holding services through Facebook Live at 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Faith Baptist will be live at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and Zoom.
First Baptist Church of Sylva hosts services on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First United Methodist Church will continue online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays via Facebook Live.
The Generation Church at Sylva is holding Facebook Live services at 11 a.m. Sundays. They are also sharing Generation Kids video lessons for children, families, church and community use.
LifeWay Community Church hosts services on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Lighthouse Baptist Church hosts Facebook Live services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Little Savannah Baptist Church is holding Facebook Live sermons at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
The Live Forgiven Church, Sylva Facebook page features weekly recordings.
New Hope Baptist Church is doing Sunday School Live at 10 a.m. on Sundays using Facebook Live.
Ochre Hill Baptist Church will be having a Facebook Live message Sundays at 11 a.m.
Moses Creek Baptist Church offers Facebook Live services at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Sundays.
Old Savannah Baptist Church has services at 1 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live, YouTube and on the website www.oldsavannah.org.
Piney Mountain Baptist Church will have Facebook Live services at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Redeemer Church in Sylva records a worship service available at www.redeemersylva.org.
Refuge Church will host three interactive opportunities each Sunday:
• 10 a.m., from the “Refuge Kids” page, an interactive kids lesson.
• 11 a.m., from “Refuge Church of North Carolina” page, is the sermon.
• 6 p.m., from the “Refuge Church Youth Group” page, is an interactive youth lesson for those in grades 6-12.
Scotts Creek Baptist Church offers services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church has services at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube.
St. Mary’s Mother of God Catholic Church will livestream masses on Facebook Live on the following days: daily mass at noon Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. A vigil mass in Spanish is at 7 p.m. Saturdays, and Sunday mass is at 11:30 a.m.
Webster Baptist Church has a virtual church page set up on the website www.websterbaptist.net with links to the Sunday Facebook Live service, other sermons on YouTube, and information on the virtual Wednesday night service and other ministries.
Whittier Church of God livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Wilmot Baptist Church holds live services on Facebook for most services, including 11 a.m. Sundays.