By Beth Lawrence
If TWSA’s board of directors approves a proposed budget, locals could see an increase in their water and sewer fees.
At the board’s May 11 work session, Director Daniel Manring submitted a budget proposal that included a 6 percent rate hike for water and sewer services and an increase in system improvement charges.
The increase, Manring said, was necessary to make the ongoing improvements the authority needs to provide continued services and expand services offered to Jackson County residents.
“The finance committee and folks here at TWSA have worked their tails off to take a strong look at upcoming expenses and historical data and where we are with the pandemic,” Manring said. “What that (increase) enables us to do is be on track to handle debt services both current and expected with some of these projects that we’ve got going on, a labor burden increase, a non-labor burden expenditure increase,” he said.
The increase was also needed because self-imposed and state moratoriums against water and sewer shutoffs during the pandemic impacted TWSA’s collection rates.
The authority has not raised rates since 2018 when the base monthly rate for water and sewer was set at $18.23, Manring said.
Manring and the finance committee compared TWSA’s rates and system improvement charges to other water and sewer authorities across the state.
He shared a chart with the board of rates as listed by the UNC School of Government’s rate dashboard.
“These (figures) are based on a total bill of a user that uses 5,000 gallons,” Manring said. “We’re the lowest of all authorities on water and sewer rates.”
The proposed rate for metered systems would increase to a base of $19.32 per month for water and $19.32 for sewer for residential customers and $22.04 for commercial users.
The system improvement charge would rise to $1.29 up 17 cents from $1.12.
The board revisited the proposed budget at its May 18 business meeting.
Pending discussions and acceptance of the draft, TWSA will post the budget to its website for public review by midweek next week, Manring said.
A public hearing on the budget could be held in early June via Zoom.