By Beth Lawrence
Sylva Police have identified the driver of a truck who is alleged to have interfered with a high-speed chase last week.
Bobby Allen Gibson, 35, of Tuckasegee, was charged with careless and reckless driving, failure to yield to light or siren and assault on a government official for what police say was his part in trying to help a suspect escape arrest. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in an unrelated case.
“Mr. Gibson has denied this accusation; however, the evidence in this case involves surveillance footage of Mr. Gibson getting in the Toyota Tacoma just before he interfered with the pursuit and an eyewitness account of the incident,” Police Chief Chris Hatton said.
On Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Sgt. Zack Stiles was patrolling near Harold’s Supermarket when he spotted Nicole Gibson, who was wanted for failure to appear in Macon County, Hatton said.
She was in the parking lot with two men.
“As Sgt. Stiles made his way around the parking lot to best approach Gibson, she and the other two males had gotten into two different vehicles and were quickly leaving the parking lot,” Hatton said.
Gibson allegedly left the scene in a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with one male later identified as Tobias Dillard.
Police allege Bobby Gibson, the husband of Nicole Gibson, left in a white Toyota Tacoma.
Stiles chased Gibson through Dillsboro where she slowed and let Dillard out of the vehicle. She fled onto U.S. 441 and U.S. 74 traveling in excess of 88 mph.
There, Bobby Gibson joined the chase and began to run interference for Nicole Gibson, according to Hatton.
“Several times during this pursuit the Tacoma driver pushed his way in between Sgt. Stiles’ police vehicle and Gibson’s vehicle,” he said. “On at least one occasion, the Tacoma driver attempted to cause Sgt. Stiles to wreck by pulling the Tacoma in front of the police vehicle and then slamming on the brakes.”
The driver was not identified as Bobby Gibson until after the chase concluded and Nicole Gibson and Dillard were apprehended.
Bobby Gibson was arrested later that day by sheriff’s deputies on the unrelated gun charge. He had not been identified as a suspect in the chase at that time, Hatton said.
Bobby Gibson was charged for his part in the chase on Dec. 18. He was given a $1,000 bond and a court date of Jan. 22.
“Mr. Gibson made an already dangerous situation much more dangerous for the public,” Hatton said. “I’m grateful nobody was hurt, and I give the credit for that to our officer. Sgt. Stiles did a fantastic job. Our officers are trained drivers. Sgt. Stiles’ skills prevailed, and it kept himself and the public safe.”
Nicole Gibson was taken into custody on Dec. 16 on Blanton Branch Road where the chase ended after a short standoff. The Jeep was discovered to be stolen.
Dillard was arrested in Dillsboro the same day.
Nicole Gibson, 20, of Sylva, received two counts of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor unsafe lane change, reckless driving to endanger the public, fail to heed light or siren, three counts of resisting a public officer, injury to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia for her part in the chase.
She received an $8,000 secured bond.
Dillard, 24, of Sylva, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $1,500 secured bond.
Both are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7.