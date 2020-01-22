By Dave Russell
Sylva Police Sgt. Zack Stiles was patrolling West Main Street on Sunday morning when he noticed smoke coming from the hillside behind How Convenient, across from Harold’s Supermarket.
He could tell by the color of the smoke that this wasn’t a brush fire.
Stiles sped in his patrol car to Savannah Drive and took a left onto Bradford Lane.
“I saw the apartments near the top of the road smoking very heavily,” he said. “As I got closer to the apartments, I saw flames coming from the roof.”
Beneath the roof was the home of Remelyn Ducut and her young daughter, whose home was a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, though the family dog died.
Stiles called the emergency dispatch center, then pulled into the duplex’s driveway.
“I kicked in the front door and attempted to enter the house,” Stiles said. “Due to the heavy smoke and flames, I was forced back outside and behind my patrol car for oxygen. The fire increased a lot and I started rounding the house yelling, ‘Sylva Police! Is anyone inside?’”
The resident in the adjoining apartment of the duplex moved her vehicle and vacated her apartment.
Neighbors told Stiles if the vehicles were gone, then no one was home, but the family dog would be inside.
Stiles helped the Sylva Fire Department with fire control efforts until other units arrived, he said.
The call came in to dispatch at 10:11 a.m., Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck said.
Units from Sylva Fire Department arrived to find one half of the duplex, part of the 7.54-acre Hunters Ridge Rental Community, fully engulfed, he said.
The other half of the duplex suffered water and smoke damage.
“The fire advanced through the attic and got above it,” Beck said. “They’re going to have to remodel it, but they’re not going to be able to live in it for a while. Fire never got into that part, and we saved just about everything in that one.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Beck said.
In addition to Sylva, personnel from Cullowhee, Balsam and Savannah fire departments; Harris EMS, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Sylva Police Department responded.
“We had it under control in about 15 minutes,” Beck said. “The entire call was about three and a half hours.”
The Red Cross is assisting residents of both units, according to Public Information Officer Caroline Fountain.
“The first family is just one individual, a woman, and the second family is a woman with one child,” she said.
“We are assisting them with emergency lodging and financial assistance, and a caseworker is following up with them to help them create a recovery plan.”