By Dave Russell
A couple of ladies sat down by the Courthouse Fountain last Thursday and cooked up a batch of S’mores. They didn’t have a campfire to melt the marshmallows onto the chocolate and graham cracker. They had a Ford.
All they had to do was close the windows and let the greenhouse effect prepare their treats.
“We are here today doing a hot car display to remind people not to forget their child in the car,” Jackson County Department of Public Health Health Services Coordinator Martha Thomasson said. “We try to do it several times in a summer.”
A large thermometer showed the outdoor temperature and the temperature inside the car.
By 1:30 p.m. after several hours in the sun, the interior of the car registered 113F.
Marshmallows on chocolate on graham crackers, the traditional campfire treat S’mores, cooked on the dashboard in the sun.
Children’s threshold for heatstroke is the internal body temperature reaches about 104F. A child is in very serious danger if their internal body temperature reaches 107F.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the heat is particularly a problem for young children. Their little bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. Young children, especially babies, cannot efficiently regulate body temperature and dehydrate quicker than adults.
Most cases of children left in hot cars involve parents.
“Most of the time it is a parent who is out of their routine,” Thomasson said. “Like a dad who usually doesn’t take the kids to daycare but he has to that day, and he gets sidetracked and forgets the child.”
New car seats have sensors to remind a parent, Thomasson said.
The type of vehicle does not matter to the sun.
“Other counties have tested it in big vans, little vans, different color vans, and it still shows a drastic increase in temperatures,” said Megan Cagle, chair of Safe Kids Jackson County.
Consumer Reports magazine recently conducted some tests on the heat.
They found that on a June day when it averaged 61F during the first hour of testing, the interior of a parked car reached more than 105F.
On a July day when it averaged 78F outside during a one-hour test period, the inside of a lighter-colored sedan reached more than 104F. And during the same 1-hour test period, the inside of a dark-colored sedan reached more than 109F, the data showed.
CR reported the readings at the end of an hour, but interior temperatures continued to rise as more time passed, the nonprofit said.
Safe Kids looks after county children in other ways, too, stocking the Life Jacket Loaner Stations along the Tuckaseigee River main stem at East LaPorte, Locust Creek, Dillsboro (Scotts Creek), Barkers Creek, Webster Greenway and Bear Lake. Life jackets will be available throughout the summer from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
Safe Kids conducts a series of car seat inspections annually.
“With our car seat checks, I’d say about 90, 95 percent of them are installed incorrectly,” Thomasson said. “The fire departments, like Balsam and Cashiers, will inspect your car seat if someone is at the station.”
The department tries to keep car seats available at fire stations and JCDPH for giveaway to folks in need.
The JCDPH and Safe Kids are looking for volunteers to help put on more programming. Contact Thomasson at 587-8257.
“We provide all the materials and volunteers engage and chat with people at different events,” Cagle said.