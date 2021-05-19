By Dave Russell
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask outside or in most indoor spaces.
At a Friday afternoon press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted social distancing requirements, capacity and gathering limits and most mandatory mask requirements.
“That means in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant,” Cooper said.
Mandatory indoor mask requirements will still be required in public transportation, child care, schools, prisons and certain public health settings.
Cooper had intended to keep the state’s mask mandate in place until 2/3 of adults received at least one dose of vaccine. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 36.8 percent of North Carolinians were fully vaccinated, and over 41 percent had received at least one dose.
Masks required some places
Though restrictions have eased, individual businesses and institutions can still require masks. Ingles in Sylva had a “masks required” sign on the door as of Monday.
“We will not require it but instead are leaning towards recommending it,” said Natalie Newman, owner of Natalie Nicole in downtown Sylva. “My employees are no longer required to wear one. I will continue to wear my mask despite being vaccinated.”
End of Main owner John Wermuth removed the “mask required” sign last Friday, he said.
Research ongoing
Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for youth down to 12 years old. Efforts are underway to make it available to children over two.
“Safety and efficacy studies are currently underway for younger children,” Jackson County Department of Public Health Deputy Director Melissa McKnight said. “Once complete, vaccine companies will submit for an emergency use authorization, following the same process. For example, Pfizer anticipates that they will be able to seek EUA for its vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 years old in September once their safety and efficacy studies are complete, pending results.”
The health department does not have any Pfizer vaccine on hand but refers interested patients to the vaccine providers that do, she said.
“We are currently discussing the potential of getting Pfizer for our agency,” McKnight said.
All JCDPH services have moved inside the refurbished building at 538 Scotts Creek Road.
“We now offer all services, including vaccination, inside of the building, with the exception of COVID-19 testing,” she said. “Testing still occurs outside of the building.”
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines every Thursday and Friday. Appointments are available throughout the day and can be made online at http://health.jacksonnc.org/covid19 or by calling 587-8289.
Other vaccination sites
Western Carolina University’s regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic is taking appointments for Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines. Vaccines are now available to anyone 12 years old and up.
Appointments can be made at wcu.edu/coronavirus/vaccine-info.aspx.
Walk-in clinics are available noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.
Other providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at myspot.nc.gov.
By the numbers
As of Wednesday morning, the NCDHHS Dashboard shows 13,553 people (up from 13,533 last week) in Jackson County have been fully vaccinated with 14,536 (up from 14,295) at least partially vaccinated.
About 33 percent of county residents have had at least one shot, according to the DHHS.
The county’s death toll stands at 56, with the most recent death reported May 1. The rate of COVID-19 infection in Jackson County continues its downward trajectory, increasing only .1 percent since last Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, DHHS reported 3,603 total cases in Jackson, an increase of four from 3,599 a week earlier. The county has had 820 cases per 10,000 residents, up one from 819 last week. According to the DHHS dashboard, Jackson County has a testing positivity rate of 1.7 percent. That’s significantly lower than the state rate of 5 percent.
DHHS on Tuesday reported 992,578 statewide cases (up from 984,950 last week) and 12,911 deaths (up from 12,801 last week).
Nationwide, cases numbered 32,795,780 (up from 32,571,814 last week) and 583,596 deaths (up from 579,366) as of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The Jackson County Public Schools Dashboard (jcpsnc.org/covid) reports there have been 130 student cases, with two reported in the last week – one each at Fairview Elementary School and Smoky Mountain High School. There are no active cases among staff.
Since reporting began July 1, Western Carolina University reports 772 total cases among students, employees and contractors, with none in the last week.