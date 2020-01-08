By Beth Lawrence
An alleged thief can’t seem to stay away from security cameras as he goes about his chosen profession.
Sylva police are looking for Edward Lee Smith, 35, of Bryson City in connection to a Friday break-in at the Print Shak and Crystal and Co. Salon located on East Main Street.
The break-in was captured on security camera footage.
Smith is alleged to have broken into the combined businesses around 1 a.m. Friday.
“The front glass door was kicked through,” said Police Chief Chris Hatton. “From the video, it seems like the suspect used his foot or knee to bust through the door.”
A customer found the door smashed in shortly before 8 a.m. and contacted employees who then called the police.
After entering the store, Smith rifled through items in the store and took clothing and approximately $180 in cash. He then stole the print shop’s van with a Sasquatch logo emblazoned on the side, according to Hatton.
Police shared footage of the break-in on the department’s Facebook page, and the suspect was identified as Smith by late Friday afternoon.
The van was recovered Friday in Polk County, approximately an hour and a half from Sylva.
Warrants were sworn against Smith for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property.
He is still at large.
Smith was arrested in September for a break-in at Visage Salon on West Main Street. He was captured on security video in that incident and quickly identified after police shared the images on Facebook.
Anyone with information as to Smith’s location is asked to call the Sylva Police Department, 586-2916 or 586-1911.