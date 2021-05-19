By Dave Russell
At the May 13 Sylva town board meeting, town Manager Paige Dowling made the final budget presentation to the board. The next step in the process is public comment at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday, May 27. Final approval of the budget comes June 10 at the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The draft proposes a tax rate increase from 42.5 to 44 cents per $100 property valuation, primarily to fund an additional police officer and a part-time sanitation employee. Tax valuations inside city limits are expected to increase an average of 14.68 percent, not including new construction.
In an unusual move, Sylva officials raised the tax rate in a year when property revaluations increased.
Dowling told the board members it has been five years since Sylva raised the tax rate.
That was 2016, when tax valuations decreased because of the recession of 2008-10.
How much individual taxpayers will see their tax bills increase will depend on the change of their property value in the recently completed revaluation.
A property valued at $150,000 and taxed at the 2019 rate of 42.5 cents per $100 of value last year would have paid $637.50 in taxes.
With residential and commercial property values going up an average of 14.68 percent due to revaluation, that $150,000 property could now be valued at $172,020. Taxed at the 2021-22 tax rate of 44 cents per $100 of valuation, the new tax bill would be $756.89, or an increase of 18.7 percent over last year.
The proposed budget includes a 1.4 percent cost of living adjustment for all employees and a merit increase of 2.5 percent.
The proposed draft budget does not appropriate from fund balance.
The revenue neutral tax rate for the town would be 35.5 cents per $100 of valuation. A tax proposal is revenue neutral if it neither increases nor decreases tax revenues when compared to existing law.