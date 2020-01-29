By Beth Lawrence
A Jackson County Detention Center inmate continues to rack up charges on top of those that landed him in jail.
Zavion Frederick Southerland, 19, of Charlotte, has been charged with one count of felony assault on a detention center employee inflicting serious injury and one count of felony assault on a detention center employee.
Southerland is in jail awaiting trial on murder charges.
In the latest incident, warrants state he attacked Detention Center employee Tara Ledford and Detention Officer Brian Gunter on Oct. 24.
At the time of the attack, Gunter was passing out food trays to inmates in G-pod where Southerland is being held.
“The defendant was found to possess an additional food tray in violation of in-house jail rules,” the warrant states.
Gunter gave Southerland an unspecified command. The fight ensued when Gunter took the tray. Southerland is accused of hitting the officer in the face and body.
Ledford attempted to assist Gunter and suffered a torn ligament in her leg.
Southerland has racked up other charges during his time in the detention center.
In January 2018, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.
In March 2018, he was charged with witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.
The warrant alleges that Southerland tried to coerce Detention Center Officer Hunter Sanders into changing his testimony. Sanders was called as a witness in Southerland’s possession case.
“The intimidation consisted of telling Detention Center Officer Sanders to change his statement concerning the events that led to the above charge and was for the purpose of intimidating Sanders into changing his statement,” the warrant states.
In doing so Southerland was attempting to obstruct justice, according to the warrant.
Southerland has been in jail on murder charges since Oct. 8, 2017, for his alleged part in the killing of Jacob Ray, a student at Western Carolina University. Southerland and Aja Makalo, also a WCU student, are alleged to have killed Ray after agreeing to meet him to buy drugs. Southerland is accused of firing the shot that killed Ray.
Makalo pleaded guilty to murder in October and will serve 20 years minimum to 25 years maximum in prison.