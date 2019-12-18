By Beth Lawrence
Two people are behind bars and a third person is facing likely criminal charges following a high-speed chase and two jump-and-run attempts to escape arrest Monday afternoon.
Nicole Jeanette Gibson, 20, of Sylva was arrested for two counts of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor unsafe lane change, reckless driving to endanger the public, fail to heed light or siren, three counts of resisting a public officer, injury to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia for her part in the chase. She was also served with an order for arrest for failure to appear in Macon County.
Tobias Nathaniel Dillard, 24, of Sylva was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday at 2 p.m., Sgt. Zack Stiles was patrolling the area near Harold’s Supermarket when he spotted Gibson, Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said.
“He observed a wanted person standing in the parking lot with two unidentified males,” Hatton said. “The wanted person was Nicole Gibson. She was wanted for failing to appear in court in Macon County.”
The trio spotted Stiles as he approached and fled in two different vehicles.
Gibson left the scene in a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with one man later identified as Dillard.
The other man left in a white Toyota Tacoma.
Gibson drove in the direction of Dillsboro.
“Sergeant Stiles immediately initiated a traffic stop on Gibson’s vehicle,” Hatton said. “Gibson refused to pull over, and the chase began.”
Shortly after entering Dillsboro town limits, Gibson slowed the Jeep and Dillard jumped out at the Jarrett House. He ran in the direction of the public restrooms.
Gibson led Stiles onto U.S. 441 and turned east onto U.S. 23/74. There, the driver of the Tacoma joined the chase.
“During this portion of the pursuit, the driver of the Tacoma began to interfere,” Hatton said.
“Several times during this pursuit the Tacoma driver pushed his way in between Sgt. Stiles’ police vehicle and Gibson’s vehicle, causing this pursuit to become much more dangerous. On at least one occasion, the Tacoma driver attempted to cause Sgt. Stiles to wreck by pulling the Tacoma in front of the police vehicle and then slamming on the brakes.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit as the vehicles reached exit 83.
The chase exceeded speeds of 85 mph at times.
Gibson is accused of leading law enforcement down Steeple Drive and onto Skyland Drive before turning onto Mineral Springs Drive.
Deputies deployed stop sticks on Mineral Springs to flatten the Jeep’s tires and end the pursuit. The deflation devices did their job, but Gibson refused to stop, officers say.
“She drove back onto U.S. 23/74 and then turned onto Blanton Branch Road,” Hatton said.
About two miles up that road, Gibson stopped and exited the vehicle where she attempted to flee on foot down a hill.
She failed to put the Jeep in park, and it drifted off the road and down the hill as well.
During the foot chase, “Gibson realized she was going to be caught,” so she pulled out a knife and pointed it at her throat, “telling deputies to shoot her,” Hatton said.
Deputies attempted to negotiate with Gibson but had to use a taser to subdue her.
She was transported to Harris Regional Hospital, treated and released to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.
Deputies allege Gibson threw an object out of the Jeep during the chase. They conducted a search of the area and found a digital scale.
The Jeep Gibson drove was discovered to have been stolen from a home in Cashiers several days prior. The owner, Edwin Rodriguez Jr., had not reported the theft.
Dillard was later located hiding in the treeline along Dillsboro’s Front Street “with the help of an eagle-eyed and helpful citizen,” Hatton said.
Sylva police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Dillard during the arrest.
The driver of the Tacoma was not apprehended.
“The driver of the Toyota Tacoma will not escape criminal charges for his actions during this incident,” Hatton said. “We have begun an investigation into his identity, and when he is identified, he will face multiple criminal charges. Stay tuned, this arrest will follow.”
Anyone with information as to the driver’s identity is asked to call Sylva police at 586-2916.
Gibson and Dillard appeared before a magistrate and were charged Monday evening.
Dillard received a $1,500 secured bond. His first court appearance is Jan. 7.
Gibson was given an $8,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is Jan. 7.
Hatton expressed gratitude for the help of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.