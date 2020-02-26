By Dave Russell
An early morning accident last week totaled a car and damaged a billboard and a building on East Main Street.
The call came in at 5 a.m. Friday of a wreck and fire at 1601 E. Main St., the law offices of Nathan Earwood.
Sylva Police arrived to find that a 2015 Chevrolet registered to Jonathan Allen Rattler Jr., 30, of Cherokee had crashed into the a billboard signpost, caught fire and come to rest against Earwood’s building, according to the crash report from the Sylva Police Department.
Rattler, later identified as the driver, was not on the scene, the report states.
A witness stopped and told Sgt. Jamie Hyatt that “they observed someone flee around the building.”
Hyatt found Rattler in front of the building and arrested him after “he admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving,” the report states.
Officers estimated Rattler’s speed at 35 mph before the impact and 35 mph at the point of impact. No other vehicles were involved and Rattler was not injured.
Rattler had not been charged with driving under the influence as of press time.
“That charge is pending lab results,” Sylva Police Chris Hatton said. “We did a search warrant for his blood.”
The Sylva Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the burning car and building. The car was a total loss.