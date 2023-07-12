By Dave Russell
Candidate filing for the 2023 nonpartisan municipal elections began last Friday and ends at noon Friday, July 21.
At press time Wednesday morning, only three people had filed to fill the nine seats open in Jackson County’s towns.
Johnny Phillips has filed to run for mayor of Sylva. Current Mayor David Nestler had not filed as of Wednesday morning. Ben Guiney has filed to return to Sylva’s town board.
The seats of Nestler and board members Guiney, Greg McPherson and Brad Waldrop will be open to contests. Board members Mary Gelbaugh and Natalie Newman will hold their seats until 2025.
In Webster, the seats of town council members Brandon Core and Allen Davis are open.
Mayor Tracy Rodes and council members Leigh Anne Young, Dale Collins and Danell Moses face election in 2025.
Forest Hills Mayor Jim Wallace’s gavel is up for grabs. Marcia Almond, a current council member, has filed to run for mayor.
The seats of Almond and Nilofer Couture are up this year. Ron Yount and Daniel Shields face election in 2025.
There will be no election in Dillsboro this year. All five board seats as well as the mayor’s office will be up for grabs in 2025.
About 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns and villages have elections in 2023.
“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” said Karen Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.”
To file for municipal office, a candidate must be 21 years old by Election Day and a registered voter of the municipality at the time they file for office.
Hopefuls must disclose any felony convictions, though a felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate has completed their felony sentence.
More information, including the paperwork candidates must complete, can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/candidates/filing-candidacy.