By Beth Lawrence
More than 130 children will have a brighter Christmas thanks to Jackson County’s 17th annual Shop With a Cop outreach program.
James Moralez of Western Carolina University Police has participated in the event for four years.
“We do it to better serve the community,” Moralez said. “It’s an extension of what our job is as police officers.”
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the school system to identify children in need.
Each child had a spending limit of $125; although leeway was allowed if a child went a bit over his or her limit. More than a few of the children took the opportunity to buy gifts for friends and family. Presents will be wrapped and sent home with the children.
“The Jackson County Department on Aging as well as teachers and staff help with the shopping and wrapping of presents,” Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said.
Hall said money to fund the project came from individuals, businesses, churches, employees of Jackson Paper, Mike Martin VFW Post and the Bill M. Bishop Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament.
Around 57 officers from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sylva Police, N.C. Highway Patrol, Cherokee Police, WCU Police, Juvenile Justice, N.C. Probation and Parole, N.C. Wildlife, N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, State Bureau of Investigation, Graham County Sheriff’s Office and a few retired police officers showed up to play the part of Santa’s elves.
“This event is a great opportunity for our communities to come together and give these children and youth a brighter Christmas,” Hall said.
Hall estimates the program has helped more than 1,500 children since 2003.