By Carey Phillips
Davidson led from the opening basket Monday and went on to a 68-46 non-conference women’s basketball win at Western Carolina.
Suzi-Rose Deegan scored 17 points for the Lady Wildcats. Elle Sutphin added 14, and Cassidy Gould had 12.
Zanoria Cruz led the Lady Cats (5-8) with 15 points.
Davidson used an 8-2 spurt to take a 14-7 lead on Deegan’s two foul shots with 2:04 to play in the opening period.
Her fast break layup with five seconds left put the Lady Wildcats up 19-8 at the quarter break.
Gould scored five and Deegan had four in an 11-2 spurt building the margin to 30-13 with 2:17 to play in the half.
Davidson led 31-18 at intermission.
Adelaide Fuller’s four-point play started another 11-2 run, which included four points by Sutphin, for a 49-26 advantage after Gould’s three-pointer with 4:26 on the clock.
The lead was 58-30 entering the fourth quarter.
The largest margin was 63-33 on Deegan’s three-pointer with 8:24 to play.
Davidson made 38.2 percent of its field goals tries, and WCU hit 32.8 percent of its attempts.
Sutphin’s eight rebounds helped the Lady Wildcats to a 43-37 rebounding edge.
Western committed 15 turnovers, and Davidson had 13.
Completing the WCU scoring were Endia Holliday and Nadia Marshall both with eight, Vanessa Oduah with six, Sophia Singer with three, and Andrea Martin-Ruiz, Jacey Justice and Tembre Moates all with two.