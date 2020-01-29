Western Carolina Coach Mark Speir has announced the addition of Imarjaye Albury to his defensive football coaching staff.
Albury, who spent the past season working as a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas, will coach defensive ends.
With the addition of Albury, Speir and Tripp Weaver, who was recently promoted to defensive coordinator, plan to split the coaching responsibilities for the defensive front. Assistant Reuben Wright, who coached the defensive line a season ago, will lead defensive tackles, while Albury will work primarily with defensive ends.
“We are extremely happy to have such an energetic rising star in the coaching profession join our staff,” Speir said. “Imarjaye has been a winner at every level of football. He’s a coach who has a reputation of demanding excellence while developing great relationships with his players. He will be a phenomenal recruiter for our program. I am excited about having Imarjaye along with his wife, Brittany, and son, Imarjaye Jr., join our football family.”
Albury’s first coaching job was at Division III Cortland (N.Y.) State University in 2017, working with the defensive line and special teams.
Albury spent the 2019 training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League as a guest coach, working with the defensive line.
Albury signed with West Virginia out of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High. After his freshman season he transferred to Florida International, where he was a three-year starter along the defensive front. He was named the Panthers’ most valuable defensive player as a senior.
He spent time in training camp with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers before entering the coaching ranks.
Albury is married to the former Brittany Foster. The couple has a 3-year-old son, Imarjaye Jr.