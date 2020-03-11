On the strength of his 10th-place tie in last week’s Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate, Western Carolina freshman Pierre Viallaneix was named co-Southern Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Viallaneix shared the honor with Mercer’s Tyler Copp, who also finished tied for 10th at the same event.
Viallaneix led WCU to a season-best, sixth-place finish with a three-round score of 212, while recording 11 birdies.
The Apopka, Florida product opened the tournament with an even-par 72 before matching the second-lowest 18-hole score in school history with an 8-under par 64 in the second round. He finished the tournament with a 4-over par round of 76.