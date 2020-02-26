By Carey Phillips
Western Carolina’s baseball team lost two of three games over the weekend in the Brittain Resorts & Hotels Invitational hosted by Coastal Carolina.
The only win for the Catamounts (5-2) was 9-2 over Illinois on Friday.
Just as in the season opener, the winning pitcher was former Smoky Mountain standout Zebby Matthews (2-0). He went the first five innings and gave up four hits and two walks to go with seven strikeouts.
Zach Franklin threw three scoreless innings for his first save.
Andrew Bullock led the offense as he was four of four with a home run. Luke Robinson was three of five, and Immanuel Wilder and Daniel Walsh both went two of five.
WCU took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on Justice Bigbee’s RBI grounder, Robinson’s run-scoring double and an error.
Kellen Sarver drove in a run for the Illini in the bottom of the first making it 3-1.
Western scored two runs on an error in the fourth to go up 5-1.
Garrett McGowan’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth left Illinois down 5-2.
Bullock homered to start the eighth making it 6-2.
The Cats added three runs in the ninth. Bullock had an RBI single, and Wilder doubled in a pair.
Jimmy Burnette started and took the loss for the Illini.
Kennesaw State erupted for eight runs in the first inning and rolled to a 12-0 win Saturday. Nick Colina and Logan Fink both had two hits for the Owls, who took advantage of 11 walks by three WCU pitchers.
Brayden Eidson was the winning pitcher with four and two-thirds innings of one-hit relief.
Chase Walter (0-1), who took the loss, walked the first three batters he faced and issued five walks in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolve capped the inning with a three-run triple. Garrett Hodges doubled in two, and Fink and Colina had RBI singles. Another run scored on a passed ball.
Colina drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Terence Norman had a sacrifice fly in the third as the lead reached 10-0.
Kennesaw picked up two runs in the eighth on Justin Russell’s RBI double and Funk’s sacrifice fly.
St. Joseph’s won 9-2 Sunday. Liam Bendo was four of five at the plate. Jake Artz and Nate Thomas went three of five, and Matt Cuppari was two of five.
Lucas Rollins pitched the first five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, walked no one and fanned four.
Bendo had an RBI single for St. Joseph’s in the top of the first.
The Hawks made it 2-0 in the third on Thomas’ RBI single.
The Cats scored on an error in the fifth to trail 2-1.
St. Joe’s countered with two runs in the sixth on Tim Johnson’s double and an error to lead 4-1.
James McConnon’s RBI single extended the margin to 5-1 in the seventh.
The Hawks put the game away with four runs in the eighth to lead 9-1. Thomas walked with the bases loaded, and Andrew Cossetti had a sacrifice fly. Bendo delivered an RBI single, and a run scored on a wild pitch.
Western scored on a double play grounder in the bottom of the eighth.
Robinson, Daniel Walsh and Seth Graves all had two hits for WCU.
Starting pitcher Ryan Mitschele (1-1) took the loss.