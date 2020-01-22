Tripp Weaver, Western Carolina’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, has been promoted to defensive coordinator.
Weaver, who came to WCU in March 2018 after stops at Citadel and James Madison, succeeds former defensive coordinator John Wiley, who was not retained following the 2019 season.
“Throughout the process of filling our defensive coaching staff, starting with the coordinator position, we knew that we wanted someone that was young and energetic, and that possessed a strong defensive mind,” Coach Mark Speir said. “As I talked with and interviewed candidates for the position, it kept coming back to me that we already had that guy on our staff in Tripp Weaver. Tripp is an exceptionally sharp football coach that has been a part of successful defensive units during his coaching career and has a championship pedigree. More so, our players gravitate to him with his upbeat personality, energy and his passion for the game.”
Weaver takes over a defense that finished last in the Southern Conference last season in scoring defense (38.8 points) and sixth in total defense (434.7 yards).
The passing defense, of which Weaver was in charge, placed fourth in the league, yielding 176.2 yards per game. That was a significant improvement from the 2018 unit, Weaver’s first season on staff, when the Cats were last and gave up an average of 261.5 yards.
A graduate of Roberson High in Asheville, Weaver got his start in collegiate coaching after two and a half years as a volunteer student assistant at his alma mater, East Carolina. He spent two seasons (2012-13) with the Pirates working primarily with the defensive secondary.
Weaver worked at Citadel from 2014-15 as the outside linebackers coach under Mike Houston. The Bulldogs won a share of the Southern Conference championship in 2015.
Weaver followed Houston to James Madison for two seasons where he primarily worked with cornerbacks and served as recruiting coordinator. He was part of the 2016 staff when the Dukes won the Football Championship Subdivision national championship.
Weaver is married to the former Leigh Hatcher of Asheville.