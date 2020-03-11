By Carey Phillips
Western Carolina’s softball team lost four of five games over the weekend in the Memphis Tournament.
The only win for the Lady Cats (3-11) came Saturday when they broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh to down Belmont 5-2. Bailey Huneycutt had an RBI single, and Erica Hayes followed with a two-run double.
Addie Pate had tied the game with an RBI double in the sixth.
Savannah Rice was the winning pitcher with three innings of one-hit relief.
Hayes and Pate were both two of four at the plate.
The event began Friday with a 7-1 loss to Butler.
Christina Candotti’s three-run homer gave the Lady Bulldogs a 4-0 led in the fourth. Lauren Fey homered with a runner on in the sixth, and Mackenzie Griman had a solo shot in the seventh.
Bailey Huneycutt, who had two hits, homered in the sixth for Western’s only run.
Fey had three hits in four at-bats. Candotti and Griman both had two hits.
Griman pitched four innings of relief for the win.
Jayme Eilers was the losing pitcher.
Later Friday, Memphis won 9-1. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth on the eight-run rule when Gracie Morton had an RBI double.
The Lady Tigers took control with four runs in the second. The key hit was Sam Ibison’s two-run double.
Brady Rowland had a two-run homer for Memphis in the fourth.
The only run for the Lady Cats came on Huneycutt’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Ibison and Delaney Smith were three of four at the plate for the Lady Tigers. Baylee Smith was two of two.
Chyanne Ellett gave up one hit in four innings for the win.
Kinsey Liscio was the losing pitcher.
Youngstown State won 4-2 Saturday as Elle Buffenbarger pitched a four-hitter.
Maddi Lusk had a two-run homer in the third for the Lady Penguins.
Hayes pulled WCU into a 2-2 tie with a two-run shot in the sixth.
Youngstown regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Conchetta Rinaldi’s RBI single.
Grace Cea had two hits for the Lady Penguins.
Rice pitched a complete game but took the loss.
Indiana State won 7-1 Sunday. Leslie Sims was three of four at the plate, and Annie Tokarek was two of three with a homer.
Western’s only run came on Ashlyn Long’s RBI double in the third.
Arielle Blankenship was the winning pitcher.
Rice started and took the loss.