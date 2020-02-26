A veteran defensive coach with nearly four decades of collegiate experience, Andy McCollum has been hired as Western Carolina’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
McCollum has been an assistant coach at five different Football Bowl Subdivision programs and was the first FBS (then NCAA Division I-A) head coach at Middle Tennessee.
McCollum most recently worked under 1979 WCU graduate Paul Johnson as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech.
He replaces Tripp Weaver who was elevated to the coordinator position before being lured back to his alma mater, East Carolina, in late January.
“We are extremely happy that Coach McCollum has joined our staff,” Coach Mark Speir said. “He is a proven winner as a head coach, a defensive coordinator, a recruiting coordinator and as a position coach. He is a positive, energetic and very knowledgeable coach who will bring a wealth of experience to our program and has incredible ties throughout the Southeast in recruiting. His drive and passion to coach, develop young men and build relationships will be valuable in moving our football program forward.”
During his 10 years in Atlanta, McCollum coached several positions, leading the defensive line for two and a half years, before switching to linebackers midway through the 2012 season. He switched to safeties and nickel backs in 2016 before moving back to the inside linebackers in 2018. He was recruiting coordinator from 2009-17.
McCollum made the move to Atlanta after serving for three seasons as linebackers coach at N.C. State, where he was a part of Coach Tom O’Brien’s initial staff with the Wolfpack.
McCollum compiled a 34-45 record in seven years (1999-2005) as head coach at Middle Tennessee. His 2001 team went 8-3 and won the Sun Belt Conference championship.
The first 18 years of his coaching career included stops as an assistant coach at MTSU, Texas-El Paso and Baylor (1994-98).
He spent the 2006 season as an advance scout for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
McCollum was a four-year starter (offensive guard and tight end) at Austin Peay from 1977-80. He led the Governors in receptions as a junior in 1979 and was a freshman starter on the 1977 Ohio Valley Conference championship team. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay in 1981 and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee in 1983.
McCollum was born in Marietta, Ga., where he was a three-year starter at quarterback at Marietta High School. A four-sport athlete – football, basketball, baseball and track – he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2010.
He is married to the former Debbie Wrather and has two grown children – Drew and Andrea.