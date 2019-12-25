Western Carolina’s football program signed seven players, including five incoming freshmen and two junior college transfers, to National Letters of Intent on Dec. 18, the opening day of the early signing period.
“We had a very productive day with the addition of seven new Catamounts,” Coach Mark Speir said. “They are an outstanding group of student-athletes, and they will answer definite needs on both sides of the football. Three of the seven will be mid-year enrollees and are able to start with the program in January. Over the past two seasons with our recruiting classes, our coaches have done a great job of identifying talent that will help turn our program into champions.”
Following is a brief look at the signees:
Calvin Jones is a 5-10, 170-pound running back from East Rutherford High in Forest City. He is a four-year varsity letter winner, who rushed for 2,437 career yards and 30 touchdowns while hauling in 71 passes for 1,428 career yards. He also runs track and wrestles.
Caleb Carter is a 6-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Southwest Onslow High in Jacksonville. He is a two-year varsity letter winner along both the offensive and defensive lines. He played center and guard on offense. Defensively, he recorded 50 tackles, including six for losses. He also plays basketball.
Quintin Talley is a 6-0, 175-pound defensive back from Byrnes High in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is a two-year varsity letterman. He had 86 tackles and three interceptions in the last two seasons. He also plays baseball.
Luke Sutton is a 5-8, 180-pound wide receiver from Cox Mill High in Concord. An all-conference selection, he helped his team to a conference championship.
Demorian Smith is a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker from South Creek High in Robersonville. He is a four-year varsity letter winner who had 244 career tackles, including 17 for losses. He averaged 9.7 tackles as a senior and had 21 in a state playoff game. Offensively, he had 2,117 career all-purpose yards including 1,710 rushing, with 28 touchdowns. He also participates in track and basketball.
Willie Hampton is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker who is transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He is from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and signed with Nebraska out of American Heritage High School. He had 129 tackles, including 15.5 for losses with 7.5 sacks, in two years at Garden City. He had 99 tackles this past season. As a high school senior, he recorded 71 tackles and six sacks helping American Heritage to a 14-0 record and the 5-A state championship.
Mark Wright is a 5-11, 190-pound quarterback who is transferring from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He is considered a dual-threat quarterback. He passed for 1,831 yards and 20 TDs and rushed for 630 yards and seven scores last season. He is from Douglasville, Georgia and was a three-year starter at Carrollton High School. He passed for 3,899 career yards with 42 TDs and rushed for 958 yards and 15 TDs in high school. He missed five games due to an injury as a senior but passed for 2,005 yards and rushed for 600 as a junior.