Jesse Norman, Western Carolina’s track and field coach, has announced the addition of David “D.J.” Johnston to the Catamount coaching staff.
Johnston will work with multi-events, throwers and pole vaulters.
“I’m excited to have someone of D.J.’s caliber join the staff here at WCU,” Norman said. “He will directly oversee the throws, vertical jumps and multi-event groups here. I feel that he is someone who is passionate about coaching track and field. He brings a wealth of knowledge about all the events to the program and came highly recommended to us. I’m excited to begin working with him as we chase winning team championships over the coming years.”
Johnston arrives in Cullowhee after serving as the associate head coach at Lees-McRae. He worked with sprints, jumps, throws and hurdles and mentored six Conference Carolinas individual champions.
Prior to his tenure at Lees-McRae, Johnston was an assistant coach at East Tennessee and worked with a pair of NCAA outdoor All-Americans.
During his career, Johnston has worked with 15 Olympians, including a silver medalist, as well as multiple NCAA All-Americans.
Johnston was the 1969 NAIA national indoor champion in the long jump and is a member of the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame.
WCU’s indoor season will resume at the ETSU Invitational on Jan. 10-11.