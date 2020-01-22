By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain dominated the first half then held on for a 52-44 Mountain Six Conference men’s basketball victory Friday at East Henderson.
Mitch Wike scored 19 points for the Mustangs (9-6, 3-0). Michael Todd and Clayton Frady both added 10.
Alex Taylor and Angelo Syverson paced the Eagles with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
“It was a big win in conference with it being the third game of the week,” Coach Adam Phillips said. “It was a great first half. In the second half we fizzled out offensively, but we held up on defense. I was proud of our guys.”
“We came out and couldn’t miss a shot,” Frady said. “I think we were 100 percent up to 20 points. I guess we got a little lackadaisical in the second half and just weren’t hitting shots, and they were hitting a lot of theirs. When it came down to it, we hit what we had to. Early in the fourth quarter we had started getting a little panicky, but in the last couple of minutes we got everything under control.”
East’s only lead of the game was 5-2 on Syverson’s three-pointer with 7:22 left in the first quarter.
SM scored the period’s final 16 points, including five each by Wike and Frady, for an 18-5 advantage.
The Mustangs closed the first half on a 12-2 spurt, including four by Todd, to lead 34-14.
East trimmed the gap to 42-31 entering the fourth quarter.
The Eagles used a 9-2 run, including five by Syverson, narrowing the deficit to 47-42 with 3:24 on the clock. They managed to score just two points the rest of the way.
Wike made seven field goals, including two three--pointers, and three foul shots. Frady hit three field goals, including two treys, and two free throws. Todd scored all his points from the floor.
Zeb Sink and Parker Flynn both added four points, Jameson Madden scored three and Conner Seagraves had two.
East won the JV game 62-48 dropping the Mustangs to 5-10. The Eagles led at quarter breaks by scores of 25-9, 40-17 and 51-29.
Vaughn Ellis had 11 points for SM.
“The first quarter was really bad,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “After that we won the next three quarters, but the first quarter lead was so big we couldn’t come back from it. We’ve got to find ourselves as a basketball team and as young men. I think we’ve got to care more as a whole. That’s not just players. That’s coaches and everybody. We had some freshmen come off the bench and give us some good minutes. We’ve got to find our identity as a team coming into the thick of conference and try to finish this thing out.”