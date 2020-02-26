Graham Hobbs, a native of eastern North Carolina, has joined the football coaching staff at Western Carolina.
He comes to WCU after serving as an offensive graduate assistant at East Carolina.
“Graham is an outstanding offensive mind,” Coach Mark Speir said. “He has been a part of some very explosive offenses and has also coached several different positions in his young coaching career. We are excited about the knowledge and energy that he will bring to our program.”
While at ECU, Hobbs worked with wide receivers and tight ends.
Prior to working on the Pirates’ staff, Hobbs was the quarterbacks coach at N.C. Central for one season.
Hobbs spent the previous two seasons at Marshall, first as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to an offensive graduate assistant, working primarily with wide receivers. He helped recruit North and South Carolina for the Thundering Herd.
Hobbs began his collegiate playing career in 2012 at Chowan in Murfreesboro.
The following year, he transferred to Florida International to finish his bachelor’s degree. He joined FIU’s football video operations staff and later took a position as an offensive quality control coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers and also helped with film analysis and opponent scouting reports.
Hobbs graduated from Gates County High as a three-sport athlete, earning all-conference and all-area honors in football, basketball and baseball.
A 2015 graduate of Florida International with a bachelor of science in recreation and sport management, Hobbs completed a master’s degree in parks, recreation, tourism and sport management from N.C. State in 2017 and a master of science degree in adult and continuing education from Marshall in 2018.