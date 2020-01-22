By Carey Phillips
East Tennessee took over sole possession of first place in the Southern Conference men’s basketball standings Saturday with an 85-66 win at Western Carolina behind 26 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Tisdale.
Also scoring in double figures for the Buccaneers in front of 3,756 fans at the Ramsey Center and a regional television audience were Tray Boyd with 16, Lucas N’Guessan with 15 and Bo Hodges with 14.
Mason Faulkner had 18 points for the Catamounts (12-5, 4-2), who fell into a tie for fourth place. Xavier Cork added 16, and Matt Halvorsen had 11.
Cork started in place of the injured Carlos Dotson. Another WCU starter, Kameron Gibson, played just two minutes before leaving with an injury.
ETSU led from the opening basket and sprinted to an 11-2 advantage on Tisdale’s three-pointer with 17:48 to play in the first half.
The Cats tried to get back in contention as Faulkner’s three-pointer capped a 9-2 run cutting the gap to 29-23 with 7:19 on the clock.
N’Guessan’s five points sparked a 10-2 spurt for the game’s largest lead, 52-31, with seven seconds left.
Onno Steger’s three--pointer as time expired left Western down 52-34 at halftime.
The Cats came as close as 61-51 on Travion McCray’s three-point play at the 9:01 mark.
The Bucs regained control and led 72-55 after Boyd’s steal and layup with 5:14 on the clock.
ETSU shot 50 percent from the floor and held WCU to 38 percent.
The Bucs had a 35-33 rebounding edge. Cork led Western with nine.
The Cats turned the ball over 11 times, and ETSU had eight.
Completing the WCU scoring were Steger with nine, McCray with seven, Marcus Thomas with three and Adam Sledd with two.