By Carey Phillips
Furman jumped to a big lead in the first quarter Saturday and coasted to a 69-53 Southern Conference women’s basketball victory over Western Carolina at Furman’s Timmons Arena.
Le’Jzae Davidson and Taylor Petty both scored 13 points for the Lady Paladins. Tierra Hodges had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Lauren LaPlant and Andrea Martin-Ruiz led the Lady Cats (3-17, 0-5) with 13 points apiece.
With Hodges scoring six, Furman sprinted to a 15-2 lead after Petty’s foul shot with 4:35 to play in the opening period.
Jarya Outten’s basket with two seconds left put the Lady Paladins up 25-11 at the quarter break.
The margin reached 36-18 when Tyah Hunter scored with 3:55 on the clock, and it was 39-26 at halftime.
WCU opened the second half on an 8-3 run, including four by Martin-Ruiz, cutting the gap to 42-34 at the 4:27 mark.
Western came as close as 47-40 on two foul shots by Judith Martin-Ruiz with 1:18 to play in the third quarter, which ended with Furman leading 51-42.
Davidson’s three-pointer pushed the lead to 58-43 with 7:51 to go in the game, and the Lady Paladins stayed in control the rest of the way.
Furman made 43.1 percent of its field goal tries, and WCU shot 41.5 percent.
The Lady Paladins dominated the glass 41-26. Judith Martin-Ruiz topped Western with six rebounds.
Furman committed 15 turnovers, and the Lady Cats had 13.
Completing the WCU scoring were Jewel Smalls with nine, Judith Martin-Ruiz with eight, Tembre Moates with four, and Farasia Hodge, Mia Littlejohn and Diarra Smith all with two.