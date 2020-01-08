By Carey Phillips
College of Charleston never trailed en route to a 73-62 non-conference women’s basketball victory over Western Carolina on Dec. 30 at Charleston’s TD Arena.
Deja Ford and Madison Taylor scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lady Cougars.
WCU’s Tembre Moates led all scorers with 19 points. Jewel Smalls added 15, and Diarra Smith had 13.
Charleston took an 11-4 lead with 7:17 to play in the opening period as Taylor hit a pair of three-pointers in a 9-2 spurt.
The Lady Cats (2-12) cut the gap to 12-11 on Moates’ layup at the 3:18 mark.
The Lady Cougars were up 16-13 at the quarter break.
Lauren LaPlant’s three--pointer pulled Western into a 16-16 tie with 9:10 to go in the half.
Ford’s three-pointer with 7:32 on the clock put Charleston ahead to stay, 19-16.
Tyler Collins had five in a 13-0 run as the margin reached 38-17 after Ford’s three-pointer at the 1:47 mark.
The Lady Cougars led 38-27 at halftime.
They were never threatened in the third period, which ended with a 58-40 advantage following Taylor’s layup with 37 seconds to play.
Ford’s three-pointer with 8:44 to go gave Charleston a 62-43 lead, which matched the largest of the game.
WCU shot 40.7 percent from the floor, and the Lady Cougars made 39.1 percent of their attempts.
Arynn Eady’s 11 rebounds helped Charleston to a 39-33 edge on the boards. Smalls led the Lady Cats with eight.
Western committed 21 turnovers, and the Lady Cougars had 17.
Completing the WCU scoring were LaPlant with nine, Judith Martin-Ruiz with four and Alyssa Walker with two.