By Carey Phillips
Travis Evee scored 25 points as Virginia Military upset Western Carolina 74-71 Feb. 19 in Southern Conference men’s basketball action before 1,528 fans at the Ramsey Center.
Jake Stephens added 13 points, followed by Kamdyn Curfman with 11 and Garrett Gilkeson with 10.
Onno Steger paced the Catamounts with 18 points. Also in double figures were Mason Faulkner with 17, Travion McCray with 14 and Carlos Dotson with 11.
Neither team led by more than eight the entire game, and for the first 32 minutes the largest margin was four.
There were six lead changes and two ties in the second half.
WCU was up 49-48 when Onno Steger hit three free throws with 8:32 on the clock.
Louis Tang’s three-pointer at the 8:13 mark put the Keydets ahead to stay 51-49.
Consecutive three-pointers by Evee and Gilkeson built the margin to 68-60 with 2:24 remaining.
Dotson’s follow shot cut the gap to 71-68 with 13 seconds left, but Evee made two foul shots for a 73-68 advantage.
The first half saw seven lead changes and three ties.
Western’s biggest lead was 13-9 after Steger’s layup with 15:47 to go.
Stephens’ three-pointer gave the Keydets a 27-26 edge at the 3:08 mark.
They were up 34-30 at halftime after Gilkeson converted a three-point play with 34 seconds on the clock.
VMI shot 48.1 percent form the floor, including 54.2 percent in the second half. The Cats were held to 37.3 percent.
Dotson’s 12 rebounds helped Western to a 37-34 edge on the boards. Stephens led the Keydets with eight.
Both teams had 13 turnovers.
Completing the WCU scoring were Matt Hal-vorsen with six and Tyler Harris with five.